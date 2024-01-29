#time #eat #fruit #day

Have you ever wondered when is the best time to eat fruit during the day? To obtain maximum results it is necessary to eat the fruit at specific times during the day. Eating an apple for breakfast or in the evening does not have the same effect on our body nor the same benefits. This is why it is not enough to eat fruit, but you also need to know when it is best to consume it to optimize the result and avoid bad eating habits. Are you curious to find out more?

An apple a day keeps the doctor away

As the famous saying goes “An apple a day keeps the doctor away“. Eat fruit it is good for humans, especially if it is seasonal fruit, but eating it at the best time of the day is even better because in this way you can achieve greater results.

It therefore becomes truly fundamental to know whether it is better to eat an apple or a banana for breakfast, early in the morning as soon as you wake up, instead of the usual coffee and croissant or whether it is advisable to perhaps eat them for dinner before sleeping. It might also be a good idea to eat it as an afternoon snack at work. But what does the nutritionist say about it? Let’s find out together.

Never eat it on an empty stomach

How many times have you been hungry and had a snack with fruit? Certainly many, also thinking of doing something good and right. In reality, if it is okay to do it in the early afternoon, it is absolutely wrong to eat fruit for breakfast on an empty stomach because this leads to an increase in blood sugar blood sugar levels. Better to eat protein for breakfast as the first meal of the day. The best time to eat fruit is before sunset time. The ideal is to have the habit of eating a fruit every day at this time. Here’s how to eat the right fruit at any time of the day.

In the morning you can take fruits rich in vitamin C therefore the citrus fruits they are perfect. Since water and potassium are also important, apart from orange juice, you can eat a banana which also has great satiating power. Then there are the famous ones candy apples which are delicious and healthy as breakfast.

Why eat fruit in the evening or at night

Fruit can be eaten in the evening, even at night, the important thing is to choose the right fruit that promotes sleep and not insomnia and that facilitates digestion and does not weigh you down. As an evening snack you can eat an apple or a pear, fruits rich in fibre.

You can also opt for cherries and kiwis if you crave fruit late at night. They are excellent for facilitating sleep and can also fight swelling and tiredness.