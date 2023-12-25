The best video games we missed in 2023

#video #games #missed

Throughout the year, we followed the developments of the video game industry and wrote dozens of game reviews. Of course, Telex is not a gaming magazine, so it sometimes happens that the resources are needed for a topic more important than a game. But also the fact that we don’t consider a smaller indie game (that is, developed/published by an independent team) significant at the time of its premiere, which will then have a rented place on the end-of-the-year top lists. That way, at the end of the year, it’s easier to see what titles we should have tried during the year – so we tried them now. Here are ten great 2023 games to kick back and relax between the holidays, when there’s still time to play, and several games will be included in some kind of winter sale around this time.

Chants of Sennaar

Is it possible to make a good video game about linguistics? Of course, it is possible, several independent games have already shown this, most recently Heaven’s Vault two years ago. Now the Chants of Sennaar, inspired by the Tower of Babel. The tower in the game exists in a fantasy world where five different peoples live on the levels of the tower isolated from each other because they do not understand each other and do not seek each other’s company. The protagonist must change this by finding out what punctuation marks mean from contexts (such as road signs or signs above shops). In the case of the language of the tribe living at the lowest level, this still goes smoothly, then the other languages ​​all vary the task in that they are all structured according to slightly different grammatical rules (for example, they use a different word order or put the plural sign forward instead of backwards).

Fortunately, the task is not overly complicated, the game does not venture very deep into languages, so the end result is a quite addictive linguistic investigation. And if the player solves all the tasks, with the story that unfolds during language learning, he also gets a very nice lesson about how humanity withers without communication. The developer and publisher are Rundisc and Focus Entertainment, both French companies. And after that, don’t be surprised that the sumptuous graphics evoke the style of French cartoons and comics, for example Mœbius, but also the strange favorite of our childhood, The Sunken Worlds.

Platforms: Windows, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch

Cocoon

Jeppe Carlsen became known earlier by designing indie games such as Limbo and Inside, then he left these two game-creating companies and founded a new studio, Geometric Interactive, with some of his colleagues. The first game of this team from Copenhagen was released this year by Annapurna, a publisher known for its reliably high quality, and the lead developer was, of course, Carlsen. Cocoon is a nicely polished crawling game with logical puzzles, but the puzzles have a nice twist.

With our bug-like protagonist, you have to place colored balls here and there to open doors and fly to higher areas – in short: to progress. However, the colorful spheres themselves also contain a small world that you can jump into and take action there – even with the other balls, which can help us on our way with different abilities depending on the color. From the middle of the game, you have to constantly keep in mind which track is hidden in which ball, what color other balls will be needed in them, and you have to frequently jump in and out of each track. It’s a very pleasant brainteaser that we wouldn’t put on a Cocom list under any circumstances, and maybe the only fault is that it’s a bit short. You can get to the end in 5-6 hours, but we could handle twice as much from this gameplay.

Platforms: Windows, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch

Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty

Cyberpunk 2077 was released in a disastrous state at the end of 2020, but we already wrote in our review back then that a good game hides in the depths of many bugs and clashed development solutions. The development studio, the Polish CD Projekt RED, swore to heaven and earth after the failed start to hammer out the role-playing game – and after a few years, they fulfilled their promise. After more than a year ago, the excellent animated series Cyberpunk: Edgerunners again aroused interest in the gaming world, the Phantom Liberty add-on was released in September.

With this, the base game became roughly the state the creators wanted it to be at the premiere, and not only did bug fixes take place, but they also thoroughly delved into the gameplay and reworked some objectionable things (for example, the intelligence of the opponents). In addition, the story of the add-on turned out great, it adds an entire city to the world, and one of the main characters is a virtual copy (and voice) of Idris Elba. At the end of 2020, we wouldn’t have given a single Eurodollar for the future of the game, but three years later, Night City has never been more attractive.

Platforms: Windows, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S

Dredge

The fishing game of the year is Dave the Diver, we wrote more about it here, but the field was strong, because Dredge was also released this year by a veteran publisher, Team17. Dave the Diver made pecking crazy by making food out of the caught scallops and running a sushi bar, and Dredge also takes a spin on the basic site, namely with horror. The main character of the game, a ship captain, tries to catch fish for his clients in unknown waters, but he soon realizes that something is wrong with these waters: they are full of reefs, fog sometimes descends suddenly, and what swims in the sea at night is better not to talk about.

The gameplay follows the usual tasks of the genre, that is, the money received from the catch must be used to improve the equipment and the boat, and then we can venture farther or deeper for more valuable fish. However, the enclosure slowly turned into a Lovecraftian nightmare with horrible creatures, coastal rock altars and bizarre sect members. Fishing games tend to be lighthearted in tone, but Dredge deviates from that in a very unusual direction, and that’s why it’s special. The only thing more surprising is that the creators of the game – a small international indie team, Black Salt Games – and the creators of Dave the Diver became friends, as a result of which a Dredge-themed supplement was released for the sushi bar miracle in December.

Platforms: Windows, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch

Humanity

Lemmings + 3D + surreality + doggy = Humanity. The game started as an art project when digital artists asked the question of how many human figures could be put on the screen at once. This question was also asked at a festival competition, where Tecu Mizugucsi, the creator of Rez and Tetris Effect, was one of the jury members. Mizugucsi immediately saw a game in the presented demo, started collaborating with the creators, and five years later Humanity was published.

In the game, an endless crowd of people marches on a virtual track with a minimalist design, and the player’s job is to guide the stupid humans to the finish line with a shiba inu (the dog breed of the doge meme). The dog can bark out commands, more and more as the courses go by, and with these you can get people to turn away from a precipice, jump to a higher place, follow the dog and so on. In terms of its genre, it is an old-fashioned logical game divided into levels, but the bizarre sight of thousands of people bouncing, marching, and falling into the abyss gives it an interesting bouquet. And it also has a level editor, so the game’s community has now created an uncountable number of new challenges.

Platforms: Windows, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5

Jusant

It would be easy to dismiss the new game from the French company Dontnod, made famous by Life is Strange, as a climbing simulator, but it is much more than that. Jusant means “low tide” in French, and the game’s environment makes it easy to understand why this is the title of the game. In a post-apocalyptic, desiccated world, a lonely young and strange pet is searching for his way – and usually looking up. You have to climb to dizzying heights, and the accompanying game mechanics require the clever use of the protagonist’s meager alpinist equipment and calm control (the protagonist’s two hands can be controlled separately when climbing). But Jusant is more interesting and gripping because of its storytelling, only this meditative journey ends at the top of a huge tower, so you have to climb. Unfortunately, you can get to the top in a couple of hours, but just like with Cocoon, we would have played a lot longer with this one.

Platforms: Windows, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S

Lies of P

One of the successful genres of the past decade is soulslike, named after From Software’s Dark Souls series, which mostly means a brutally difficult melee action game that you have to experience, learn, and practice in order to master it. To the great regret of fans of the genre, however, few rivals could approach the quality of From’s games. This year, a South Korean development team, Neowiz Games, succeeded in this with Lies of P, which was also inspired by one of the best From games, Bloodborne. Like its great predecessor, Lies of P presents a Victorian-themed world after a catastrophic event, and another similarity is that the combat is very much not focused on defense.

The game doesn’t change the genre, but it stands its ground with a well-thought-out weapon arsenal and system. However, what makes it one of the best non-From soulslikes is the environment presented in a stunning art style. The letter P in the title stands for Pinocchio, as he is the protagonist who alone faces a regiment of steampunk automatons after a robot rebellion. A common limitation in the program of the enemy robots is that they are unable to lie, but Pinocchio can, and this sometimes propels the story forward (and the protagonist to a new location). Carlo Collodi may be spinning in his grave, but the pairing of twisted tale and soulslike genre works very well. Of course, that makes it even more damn difficult.

Platforms: Windows, macOS, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S

Sea of Stars

Some say that Sea of ​​Stars was developed and published by Canada’s Sabotage Studio, and since they had a lot of experience making retro games, they excelled this time. They invented a pixel-graphic 2D world, which they drew beautifully and meticulously, designed good levels, then added a few fantasy characters and a slightly clichéd story, which was inspired by the Japanese role-playing games of the nineties – mostly Chrono Trigger and Chrono Cross. To be sure, the music was written by one of the composers of the Chrono series, Micuda Jaszonori, and the gameplay was made smoother with a few small improvements, XXI. made it century.

Some say it did. In our opinion, the Canadians simply found a Chrono Cross sequel that was believed to be lost and had never been seen by anyone in an attic. So anyone who can stand the old Japanese role-playing games and the period when Final Fantasy was not yet 3D, or who believes that big pixels can be beautiful, definitely get Sea of ​​Stars.

Platforms: Windows, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

In 2023, not only did we sometimes pass by indie wonders, but we also didn’t always have time for new games from big publishers in this year full of extraordinary news. For example, we didn’t write about Nintendo’s new Mario game, even though 2023 was also the year of Mario: the animated film about the mustachioed plumber’s jumps became the second most profitable film of the year (only Barbie could beat it, and not by much). Super Mario Bros. Wonder, which is the first two-dimensional classic Mario platformer since 2012, was released with such an antecedent.

Perhaps it is also due to the genre that the game does not sell itself with course design, but rather with effects and small ideas – and the fact that the effects and small ideas are in many cases the course design itself. In the courses, you have to find the miracle flower that gives you the title, and if you succeed, the course is transformed, sometimes quite unexpectedly and in a psychedelic way, and the player suddenly has to do something completely different than before. Although there is no major genre revolution, a lot of new gags await the player or players working for a common goal (up to four at the same time) at each location. It was one of the best family games this year.

Platforms: Nintendo Switch

Bye

Awaceb – in New Caledonian slang, it means “everything is fine” or “no need to worry”. Anyway, New Caledonia is east of Australia, approx. An archipelago 1,500 kilometers away that belongs to France. These are facts that quite a few players learned in 2023 after the release of Tchia from Awaceb studio. The developers are of course from New Caledonia and their local patriotism permeates this special game. The main character, Tchia, travels to an alternate, magical version of the archipelago to save his father from an evil creature, and in the process introduces the player to New Caledonian folklore.

In few games, exploration is as enjoyable as in Tchia, in the sandbox (i.e. open world) terrain, a paraglider-like canvas helps the protagonist, as well as the ability called soul jump, which allows you to move into all kinds of local animals and even objects for a short time. There is also a bit of silly fighting, but the point is not that, but the cozy teaming between the islands, along simple “go there and bring it here” missions. Sandbox games tend to be difficult for kids and/or age-restricted (like the entire GTA corpus), but Tchia is an ideal entry into the genre. It’s cute, easy to play and even teaches a little.

Platforms: Windows, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5