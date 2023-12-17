‘The Big Bang Theory’ actress Kate Micucci appears to be seriously ill

Kate Micucci has bad news for her fans. The 43 year old actress from The Big Bang Theory and Scooby Doo told us from the hospital that she has lung cancer.

In the TikTok video below, she said: “Hi everyone, this is not a TikTok but a ‘Sick Tok’. I am in the hospital because I had surgery for lung cancer yesterday. They were there early and were able to remove everything.”

Operated for lung cancer
In the video, she is lying on a bed and walking down a hallway. She continued with: “It’s very strange because I’ve never smoked a cigarette in my life. But I guess things just happen.”

She also said: “I’m fine. But this is kind of a ‘trip’ and I’ll be a little slow for the next few weeks. But I’ll be back. I’ll be painting again, but I’m still a little high from all the medication.”

Get well soon after the operation
The popular star is receiving a lot of get well wishes. She also receives encouraging words from fans who have experienced this in their area. The sweet star also tells more in the comments in her message.

@katiemicucci An update on what I’ve been up to. ? #sicktok #hospital #imokay #solucky #sendinglove ? original sound – Katemicucci

