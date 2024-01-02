the big comeback of small cars in the SUV era

#big #comeback #small #cars #SUV #era

The lowest limit of current budget models is 25,000 euros

With the invasion of Chinese brands in the European market, it is difficult to determine exactly how many new models will make their debut in 2024 on the European market. However, it is clear that the year will mark the big comeback of small cars, and with an electric motor. Despite the SUV craze, small cars will be the leaders because manufacturers will try to market them at more reasonable prices. The limit around 25,000 euros is considered to be such. For this money only 2-3 years ago you could buy a new spacious family car with many extras. Now this is impossible and the auto giants hope to save the market precisely with their budget models.

One of the main innovations in the city car segment for 2024 has already been shown – the new Citroen e-C3, which is ready for its market debut in the spring. It is the first model of the Stellantis group to adopt the Smart Car platform,

global architecture designed for a new generation of compact electric cars,

to which almost all other brands of the concern will be linked. The city car is 4 meters long and will hit the market with a 113 hp electric motor combined with a 44 kWh battery for a range of 320 kilometers. There will also be an even more economical version with a smaller battery later. The new Citroen e-C3 will be available in the second quarter of 2024 with a starting price of €23,900.

The electric version of the new MINI Cooper will be made in China, and the one with internal combustion engines in Great Britain.

The modern version of the legendary Renault 5 model is also almost ready. The production model will be quite close to the concept shown two years ago. The city car will be 100% electric and rely on a battery of at least 42 kWh. The debut is expected in the first half of next year.

Next year there will be room for the new MINI Cooper, which can now be ordered in Bulgaria. The iconic city car from MINI will return in an updated form. Petrol versions will be produced in Oxford, electric ones will be Chinese. The car will arrive in 3-door, 5-door versions and possibly in 2025 as a convertible.

Among the most interesting city cars coming in 2024 is the electric Fiat Panda. The name is not final, but the project has already been officially confirmed by Fiat. The car will cost less than €25,000 and will be produced alongside its twin model, the Citroen e-C3.

The Stellantis group has another great debut in the pipeline for 2024. It’s the new generation Lancia Ypsilon. The model is the first of the new era of Lancia

and will use the band’s synergy to create an electric version as well

The debut is scheduled for February 2024.

Speaking of budget cars, the new generation of Dacia Duster is coming to the market, which will be built on the CMF-B platform (the same as the Jogger and Sandero). For the first time, the crossover will also be available in a plug-in hybrid version.

Ford has high hopes for the new Explorer.

Among the new models arriving in 2024 is the new Fiat 600 Hybrid (already available to order in many European countries), which will join the Fiat 600 Electric introduced last July. Also, from the same platform, Stellantis is planning the debut of the new city SUV, which will be called Alfa Romeo Milano and will be available in electric and gasoline versions.

In addition, sales of the new Renault Rafale will begin next year. This is an SUV Coupe designed to become a benchmark in the European market. Sales of the Cupra Tavascan, the first zero-emission SUV in the Cupra range, will also begin in spring 2024.

Among the cars planned for 2024 is the Ford Explorer, a key model for Ford’s future, developed together with Volkswagen. The model will be built on the MEB platform of the German company and will be produced exclusively in an electric version, with the possibility of choosing between different configurations. In addition, Ford is also preparing for the debut in Europe of the electric Ford Puma, which aims

to repeat the success achieved by the petrol version

over the years.

The Porsche Macan reveals an interior with three screens and augmented reality technology.

Among the main innovations arriving for the European market on four wheels in the SUV segment is the new Skoda Kodiaq, which we will be able to see on the roads from next summer. The second generation of the Skoda crossover will have as a starting point in the range a plug-in hybrid variant that promises more than 100 kilometers of electric range.

Among the debuts of 2024 for the SUV segment is that of the fifth generation of the Hyundai Santa Fe. This model will be available in different variants. In fact, there will be a full hybrid version that will complement the plug-in hybrid. Both modifications will be based on a 1.6-liter turbo gasoline engine combined with an automatic gearbox. The debut is already confirmed for the first half of 2024. The price list is not yet known, but it will probably start from 60,000 euros.

Among the most interesting models on the SUV market arriving in the next few months is the Mazda CX-80. It should become the new top model of the crossovers of the Japanese brand. There is still little information available, but it is clear that this SUV will be a plug-in hybrid, but will also be available in a mild hybrid diesel version. The length of the car is 4.9 meters. It will debut on the market in the second half of the year.

In 2024, the new generation Toyota Land Cruiser will be released. This SUV of the Japanese company

will confirm its off-road character

A 204bhp 2.8-litre turbodiesel version with an 8-speed automatic transmission has also been confirmed for Europe.

In addition, a mild hybrid variant of the diesel engine is also expected to debut, but in 2025.

There is great anticipation for the second generation Porsche Macan, developed on the new PPE platform (produced by Porsche and Audi). The crossover will have an all-electric version.

Another interesting premiere is that of the Lexus LBX, a compact SUV officially unveiled last July. Deliveries will begin in February. In the premium segment there is also a place for the new BMW X3, which will also arrive on the market in a plug-in hybrid version.

It’s the turn of the Audi A6 e-tron and Q6 e-tron. The new electric cars from the company from Ingolstadt will be developed on

the PPE platform, the new starting point for the electric range of the Volkswagen Group

and in particular for several new Audi and Porsche models. Currently, information about both models is still limited, as the debut is planned for the second half of 2024.

Nio’s EL6 crossover is now available for purchase in Germany, the Netherlands, Sweden, Denmark and Norway.

Among the electric cars arriving on the market in the next few months will be the Volkswagen ID.7 Tourer. This is the new electric station wagon with a 286 hp engine. and a 77 kWh battery, which will enrich the Volkswagen range with zero emissions. It has already been officially revealed that the station wagon will be available on the market in the first quarter of 2024. The sedan version starts at around 65 thousand euros and the station wagon will be at least 5,000 euros above that.

In addition to the listed models, dozens of cars of Chinese manufacturers will also arrive on the Old Continent. However, many of the companies do not have representatives in all European countries and it is not possible to predict exactly when and which models will make their European debut.

One of the most innovative electric car companies to emerge from China on the Old Continent, HiPhi, is launching an all-electric SUV to take on the competition from the Tesla Model X, Audi Q8 e-tron and BMW iX. The HiPhi X has a 97 kWh battery that is paired with two motors at the front and rear and provides a maximum range of 460 km. Buyers can choose between two models at launch – a four- or six-seat configuration. Among the unique features

include headlights that can project images or even movies,

as well as touch-free automatic opening doors. Orders are currently being accepted in Germany and Norway, but the company is expected to announce other European markets it will enter later in the year. Prices for a six-seater HiPhi X start at 109,000 euros, and for a four-seater from 123,000 euros.

After the Atto 3 SUV and the Dolphin hatchback, BYD’s latest model and most ambitious yet is the all-electric Seal sedan. Competing with the likes of the Tesla Model 3, BMW i4, Polestar 2 and Hyundai’s Ioniq 6, the Seal is available in both rear and four-wheel drive. Both share the same 82.5 kWh battery. In terms of range, the rear-wheel drive variant can achieve 570 km on a single charge, while the all-wheel drive models have an estimated range of 520 km.

BYD, or Build Your Dreams, has sold more than 3.5 million vehicles and pioneered battery technology for more than two decades. The Chinese company’s battery uses LFP chemistry, so it’s cobalt-free and cheaper to manufacture than lithium-ion batteries because less precious materials are needed.

The new model should arrive in Europe in the last quarter of the year with prices starting at €44,900.

A beautiful all-electric two-seater sports car, the Cyberster, will be launched on the European market by MG, one of the most successful Chinese brands in Europe.

Part of the SAIC Group, China’s largest carmaker, MG focuses primarily on competitively priced family electric vehicles, so this convertible

marks their long-awaited return to MG sports car production

Inspired by classic British sports cars, the Cyberster is MG’s most powerful production car to date. About the same size as a BMW Z4 or Jaguar F-Type, it is expected to have a range of up to 300 miles and will be available in rear and four-wheel drive versions. MG’s roots date back to 1924 in Britain and the car will be launched as part of the centenary celebrations next year.

The MG Cyberstar electric convertible

Like Polestar and Lotus, Zeekr is part of the Geely Group, which also owns Volvo and, along with Mercedes-Benz, are partners in Smart Automotive. Founded just two years ago, the Zeekr brand has international ambitions and is launching its flagship Zeekr 001 and Zeekr X in Europe, with first deliveries starting in the fall.

The Zeekr X is a small electric crossover that shares a lot in common with the Smart #1 and Volvo EX30, and will initially be offered in two versions, a single-motor and a dual-motor variant. The Zeekr X starts with a 69 kWh battery that can provide a range of up to 440 km. Available for pre-order now in the Netherlands and Sweden, other European markets are expected to join their sales portfolio later in the year. The price of the Zeekr X starts at €44,990 for the single-engine Long Range model.

Nio, founded in 2014,

has been called China’s answer to Tesla

Orders are now being accepted for Nio’s all-new EL6 in Germany, the Netherlands, Sweden, Denmark and Norway. Designed to compete with the Tesla Model Y and BMW iX3, the EL6 brings something new to the electric family SUV in the form of battery-swapping technology. The idea is that by eliminating the cost of the battery from the total cost, EVS will become accessible to a wider audience.

With this technology, electric car ownership is more feasible for people who regularly travel long distances, those without access to a home charger, and anyone concerned about battery longevity.

Replacing a dead battery with a fully charged one takes only 5 minutes. However, the convenience and success of the Nio model depends on how widely the battery exchange stations are located, but there are currently only 16 across Europe.

The EL6 comes with a choice of two battery packs. The base model has a 75 kWh battery, while the top variant gets a 100 kWh module and a range of up to 520 km.