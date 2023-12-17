The big danger in collagen pills! The expert explained in detail… Do not remove your eyes while doing eyebrows.

#big #danger #collagen #pills #expert #explained #detail.. #remove #eyes #eyebrows

Collagen pills, which have become the most popular supplements of recent times, are almost dangerous. While these pills used by many people cause serious problems, the expert explained the details on the subject one by one. Here are the details…

NEWS: ZEYNEP ORHAN

Collagen is a component that makes up 30 percent of the body’s protein. While it is an important factor in the skin, muscles such as tendons, bones and connective tissues, it is responsible for flexibility and joint health, as well as the elasticity and durability of the skin. Collagen produced by the human body is the most abundant protein in the body. Recently, the tendency to take collagen as an external supplement has increased considerably. People increased their consumption of collagen pills or drinks, thinking that they benefit their bodies. Specialist Dr. Dagestan Ayan made important statements regarding this issue.

“IT DOES NOT WORK AS YOU EXPECT”

Specialist Dr. Dagestan Ayan drew attention to collagen pills with a post on his social media account. Stating that these pills are the biggest deception of recent years, the expert said, “These pills are not as useful as you think, friends. It does not remove wrinkles. It doesn’t make you look younger. “You just tire out your liver and kidneys and take some more chemicals into your body, that’s all,” he said.

“COLLAGEN PILLS CAN CAUSE SERIOUS DAMAGE TO YOUR BODY”

Dr. Ayan gave detailed information about collagen and said that it is a huge protein. Talking about the functions and functioning of collagen, the expert said:

“Collagen is a huge protein. In order for this protein to be absorbed from the intestines and mixed into the blood, it must be broken down into building blocks (amino acids and peptides) by enzymes in the intestines.

Then, in order for collagen to form again from these 18 absorbed amino acids, the amino acids must combine in the same combination and in the same order.

Let’s say a miracle happens, they come together and form collagen in the blood, there is no guarantee that this collagen will not go to the soles of your feet or any other organ of your body with the blood.

That’s why it doesn’t matter whether you drink collagen pills, eat chicken or fish, or drink hay.

The only difference is that collagen pills can cause serious harm to your body.”

“THE PRODUCTS DO NOT HAVE FDA APPROVAL”

Drawing attention to the FDA, where its safety and suitability for food, medicine, cosmetics and medical devices are tested and approved, he stated that some of the collagen products do not even have FDA approval. Dr. said that new studies are frequently conducted and published on this subject. Ayan stated that collagen pills will cause “toxic epidermal necrosis”, also known as “Stevens Johnson Syndrome”, in humans.

WHAT IS TOXIC EPIDERMAL NECROSA?

Toxic epidermal necrolysis (TEN) is defined as a serious and life-threatening acute mucocutaneous disease that usually occurs due to drug use and can affect the skin, eyes, mucosa and multiple organs.