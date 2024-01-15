The Biggest Planet in the Universe, Jupiter Looks Tiny

#Biggest #Planet #Universe #Jupiter #Tiny

Jakarta

There are so many planet in this universe, of various sizes. So, what biggest planet known so far?

Before 1992, when the first exoplanet was discovered, the gas giant Jupiter, which is about 11 times the width of Earth, held the title of largest planet. But Jupiter pales in comparison to some of the monster planets discovered since then.

As quoted detikINET from Live Science, there are two measurements that are considered when determining the size of a planet, namely its width (twice its radius) and its mass.

Measuring with the former, the largest exoplanet has a radius about twice that of Jupiter. “This is an extreme object that orbits very close to its parent star,” said Solene Ulmer-Moll, an exoplanet researcher at the University of Geneva.

The width of a planet and its mass are related, but there is not always a direct correlation. This is because planets vary in density, meaning some low-mass gas giants can ‘expand’ to larger sizes than other, heavier exoplanets.

For example, the gas giant HAT-P-67 b, with a radius about twice that of Jupiter, is currently one of the largest known planets in terms of width. However, the planet, which is 1,200 light years from Earth, has a very low density, so it only has about a third of the mass of Jupiter.

Wasp-17 b is also about twice as wide as Jupiter. The runner-up is KELT-9b, whose radius is 1.84 times that of Jupiter.

Most rocky planets never approach the size of ‘super Jupiters’ like the planets mentioned above. The largest rocky planets, called super-Earths, are about twice as wide as Earth. “By comparison, Wasp-17b has a radius equivalent to 22 times that of Earth,” Ulmer-Moll said.

Also Read:  This new Microsoft Teams feature can make your work communications easier in 2024 – BisnisUpdate.com

The most massive planet is about 13 times the mass of Jupiter. These include the gas giant HD 39091 b, which is located 60 light years from Earth, and has a mass about 12.3 times that of Jupiter.

Watch the video “SpaceX Rocket Successfully Launches Jupiter 3 Communications Satellite”

(fyk/fyk)

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

JIUJITSU – TRAINING CAMP – The Brazilian Vicente Cavalcanti soon within our walls
JIUJITSU – TRAINING CAMP – The Brazilian Vicente Cavalcanti soon within our walls
Posted on
The prosecutor’s office started a criminal prosecution – News
The prosecutor’s office started a criminal prosecution – News
Posted on
Summary proceedings Royce de Vries against AD are taking place behind closed doors
Summary proceedings Royce de Vries against AD are taking place behind closed doors
Posted on
Australian Open: Gauff cruises as Shelton refuses comment on Djokovic gesture | Coco Gauff
Australian Open: Gauff cruises as Shelton refuses comment on Djokovic gesture | Coco Gauff
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting Bulgaria celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Release Russia soccer sport sports TECH Ukraine union USA Video world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News