The biggest robbery in Romanian history. Ordinary citizens were kept in the dark, for fear of exposing the vulnerabilities of the communists [VIDEO]

The Ioanid affair remains one of the most notorious events from the communist period in Romania, being marked as the biggest robbery in the history of communism.

What happened in 1959

In the summer of 1959, an unusual group of criminals, consisting of a Militia lieutenant colonel, an aviation engineer, two university professors and two journalists, managed to rob a cash machine of the State Bank of the Romanian People’s Republic.

On July 29, 1959, the six criminals, wearing masks and carrying guns, intercepted the bank’s Skoda Station car, which was carrying a significant amount of money equivalent to about 2.64 million US dollars today.

Images from the re-enactment of the 1959 robbery

However, their plan was thwarted by a child who noticed them and alerted the authorities. The five partially abandoned the money at the scene and fled, allowing themselves to be caught. The ensuing investigation was intense, involving both the Militia and the Security.

The act was considered unprecedented in communist Romania, and the authorities acted intensively to catch the criminals. After two and a half months of investigation and questioning, the six were identified and detained.

What makes this case remarkable is the unexpected profile of the criminals. These were not marginalized individuals at all, but people with important positions in communist society.

Among the criminals were a Militia lieutenant-colonel, an aviation engineer, two university professors and two journalists, one of whom was even the brother-in-law of the Minister of Interior Alexandru Drăghici.

All six had strong ties to the communist nomenclature and had been involved in the communist movement before the war. The robbery has sparked questions and speculation, with the motive and destination of the money being subjects of debate.

Alexander Ioanid

The criminals played their own roles in the film Reconstitution

They claimed to the authorities that the money was intended for the Zionist movement and helping Jews, but there are rumors that this statement was imposed by the authorities.

Other theories claim that these individuals were made to commit the robberies by the Security in order to eliminate them later.

There are also rumors that one of the criminals, Alexandru Ioanid, was targeted by the authorities because he intended to divorce the sister of the Minister of the Interior, and the latter threatened to destroy him if he did.

An interesting aspect of this affair is that the six criminals were forced to play their own roles in the film “Reconstitution”, which presented the story of the robbery.

The film was intended only for persons at the top of the communist apparatus and journalists. The five men received capital punishment and were executed on February 18, 1960, while Monica Sevianu, the only woman involved, was amnestied in 1964 and emigrated to Israel.

To this day, the Ioanid Affair remains shrouded in mystery and speculation, and many aspects of this event remain unclear.

