The biggest update for Starfield does not have a revolutionary effect » Vortex

#biggest #update #Starfield #revolutionary #effect #Vortex

Bethesda is promising the biggest patch yet for Starfield this week. It should be released on January 17 and will first arrive in beta on Steam. The authors invite more than a hundred fixes and improvements. Other players should then receive the update approximately two weeks later. If all goes according to plan. The developers have also hinted at what fans can look forward to, but it hasn’t generated much excitement yet.

A number of fixes are directly related to bugs in quests. As for improvements, Bethesda promises expanded support for widescreen monitors, improved textures, lighting and shadows. He demonstrates it, among other things, on a pair of not very different images. The complete list of changes will then bring a record that will be released on Steam.

Judging, at least according to the feedback, the fans would probably be happier if, for example, they supported a higher framerate on consoles. The shadows of the planetary rings or the geometry of the sun’s disk do not sound like the most pressing problems that fans would associate with the biggest update released so far. Meanwhile, Starfield’s rating on Steam has fallen to an unflattering average of 29 percent over the past 30 days. Ironically, this number shines on the game’s profile right next to the 2023 Steam Awards for Most Innovative Gameplay.

Also Read:  Screenshot of The Last of Us Online main menu leaked

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

François-Xavier Bellamy head of LR list for the European elections, announces Ciotti
François-Xavier Bellamy head of LR list for the European elections, announces Ciotti
Posted on
Earthquake in Romania, felt in several cities. It is the third earthquake today
Earthquake in Romania, felt in several cities. It is the third earthquake today
Posted on
James McCabe v Alex Michelsen, Sloane Stevens v Olivia Gadecki, Iga Swiatek v Sofia Kenin results, draw, schedule, tickets, odds, start time
James McCabe v Alex Michelsen, Sloane Stevens v Olivia Gadecki, Iga Swiatek v Sofia Kenin results, draw, schedule, tickets, odds, start time
Posted on
Dupuytren’s disease: symptoms of Viking disease
Dupuytren’s disease: symptoms of Viking disease
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports TECH Ukraine union USA Video world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News