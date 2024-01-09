The biggest US banks are bracing for a sharp rise in bad loans

#biggest #banks #bracing #sharp #rise #bad #loans

Banks’ profit is expected to have contracted in the last quarter of 2023 due to bad loans and high interest rates

A build-up of bad debt threatens to sour investors’ growing optimism about the outlook for the biggest US banks when they report for the fourth quarter this week, the Financial Times reports.

Nonperforming loans — debts on which borrowers haven’t made payments for at least 90 days — are expected to have risen to a total of $24.4 billion in the final three months of 2023 for the four largest U.S. lenders, JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America, Wells Fargo and Citigroup, according to the Bloomberg consensus estimate among analysts. This is almost $6 billion more than at the end of 2022.

Analysts’ estimates show profit will have contracted in the final three months of 2023 due to those defaulted loans, as well as the lagged effect of higher prime rates that pushed up deposit costs. Also in December, several major banks said they planned to take one-time write-downs by the end of the year to pay for a special assessment imposed by the Federal Deposit Insurance Agency (FDIC) to recover $18.5 billion due to last year’s bankruptcies of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature, which the fund had to pay out.

Related articles





Cost cutting also continues. Citigroup, which is in the midst of its biggest restructuring in years, is likely to take a write-down to cover layoffs and other related costs. Last month, Wells Fargo said it would set aside $1 billion in benefits costs in the fourth quarter.

Overall, the profit of the six largest banks, which also includes Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley, is expected to have fallen an average of 13% in the last three months of 2023 on an annual basis.

“The outlook for the year ahead is getting a lot of attention in the Q4 earnings call,” said Jason Goldberg, an analyst at Barclays. “I expect the banks to signal that the latest decline in net interest income will bottom out this year.”

Despite the expected decline in profit, investors are buying bank shares, which have risen in price by 20% since the end of October, the KBW Nasdaq Bank index shows. The rally was fueled by a signal from the Federal Reserve late last year that it was probably done raising interest rates. Higher interest rates hit banks in 2023, driving up the cost of deposits and driving down the value of their bond portfolios.

“Banks are very interest-oriented,” said Matt Anderson, banking industry analyst at commercial property research group Trepp. “And investors have an optimistic position for the economy in 2024.”

Even if interest rate pressure eases, a spike in non-performing loans could continue to squeeze bank profits.

The current level of non-performing loans is still below the peak of $30 billion during the pandemic. Major banks have indicated that they believe the growth in outstanding loans may soon slow. Several banks cut the amount of provisions they set aside for future bad loans in the third quarter.

Provisions are expected to have contracted again in the last three months of the year. But if the money banks set aside for bad loans unexpectedly jumps, that could cause alarm among investors.

“Lending is still largely unpredictable,” said Scott Cyphers, banking analyst at Piper Sandler. “It’s very good, but I think we’re going to continue to see deterioration going forward.”

Business properties, and especially mortgages on unoccupied office buildings, are one of the biggest factors driving up bad debt.

Lately, however, delinquencies on consumer loans, especially credit cards and car debt, have also been on the rise. That unnerves some analysts, especially because what banks set aside for provisions now is significantly less than what was set aside when bad loans were rising at the start of the pandemic.

“Bank reserves are adequate right now because we’re nowhere near the stress levels we had at the time,” said Gerard Cassidy, banking analyst at RBC Capital Markets. “But have they set aside enough for a hard landing of the economy? The answer is no.”

BofA, Citi, JPMorgan and Wells will be the first among the big banks to report results for the last three months of 2023 on January 12.

Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley, whose businesses are more closely tied to investment banking, trading and asset management, will report on January 16.