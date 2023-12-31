The biggest works done in Oradea in the last 30 years

#biggest #works #Oradea #years

The Bihor administration announces that starting today the 7 new road passages in the civic center of Oradea will be opened to traffic. The President of the Bihor County Council, Ilie Bolojan, stated that the new infrastructure brings three major gains:

elimination of traffic jams in the most important road junction within the city;

the smooth circulation of trams and compliance with their circulation cadence;

the square above the large passage, between the Orthodox Cathedral and the 1 Decembrie Park, will ensure the safe crossing of pedestrians from the old center towards the citadel.

photo source: Ilie Bolojan/Facebook

Bolojan wanted to congratulate the mayor of Oradea, Florin Birta, as well as the construction team, for the completion of one of the biggest works carried out in Oradea in the last 30 years.

Also, the mayor Florin Birta conveyed that the year 2023 ends with great joy, given that starting at 12:00, the 7 passages in the area of ​​the Civic Center and the Cetate Square will be opened.

“These passages are the gift that the people of Oradea, through the patience they showed during the works, lent” to the builders and the municipality, and which is now returned to them, so that they can fully enjoy it, as they deserve. Thank you and I wish you a happy new year with your loved ones”, Birta said.

photo source: Ilie Bolojan/Facebook