The billionaire space battle heats up as Amazon founder Jeff Bezos takes aim at Elon Musk’s SpaceX

When the Vulcan rocket takes off for the first time next week, many billionaires will surely be watching. Built under a joint venture with Boeing Co. and Lockheed Martin Corp., the new vehicle is ready to take on Elon Musk’s SpaceX satellites, space shuttles and payloads for companies like the Pentagon, NASA and even Amazon.com Inc.

Vulcan also helped submit a bid to take over the fuel to the company that built it, United Launch Alliance. That includes a multibillion-dollar bid from Blue Origin LLC, an ambitious space venture run by billionaire Jeff Bezos, according to people familiar with the matter.

This is a significant moment for ULA, once a major supplier of launch vehicles to the US government, whose popularity has waned in recent years. As SpaceX currently leads the commercial market and partners with governments with its reusable Falcon 9 rocket, ULA must adapt to not be left behind.

“SpaceX likes to say they have a monopoly” on the launch market, said Tory Bruno, CEO of ULA, in an interview in October. “They do not.”

The Vulcan, which is scheduled to debut Monday morning after nearly a decade in development, enters a market hungry for more performance. The rocket is intended to be a cheaper American alternative to ULA’s older Atlas and Delta vehicles, enabling the launch of high-end government satellites.

If Vulcan proves that it can fly – and then fly repeatedly – ​​the vehicle will be the company’s best hope for competing with Musk’s startup juggernaut. ULA, which also aims to expand the commercial side of its business, has signed contracts worth billions for about 70 Vulcan missions.

“It’s important to demonstrate success as quickly as possible,” said Cristina Chaplain, an independent space analyst and former director of the Government Accountability Office, which oversees space and defense programs. “They really want to stay in the game.”

“The Hatfields and the McCoys”

ULA was created by Boeing and Lockheed in 2006. The pioneering company had “a virtual monopoly on U.S. government rocket launches in those early years,” said George Sowers, the company’s former chief scientist. These contracts were sweetened with additional money to ensure the Department of Defense maintained access to space at a time when there were few viable launch vehicle providers.

But its ownership structure – with two publicly traded companies competing for defense contracts – has also thwarted its strategy. Sowers, now a professor at the Colorado School of Mines, likened it to “being owned by the Hatfields and McCoys.”

“Trying to get them to agree to anything at the board level is almost impossible,” he said.

According to Bruno, unlike new competitors that have raised capital from public and private markets to pursue ambitious new technologies, ULA has received no cash injections from investors. This forced the CEO to reduce company operations and staff.

“We make a profit every year,” Bruno said. “Always like that.”

ULA now faces an increasingly tight flight schedule in the coming years with fewer launch operations staff following recent layoffs, a person familiar with the matter said. The person said ULA’s employee count hovers around 2,300 compared with more than 10,000 employees at SpaceX and Blue Origin.

ULA laid off about 75 people last summer, about 40 percent of the launch operations staff at Vandenberg Space Force Base in California and about 12 percent at Cape Canaveral in Florida, said the people, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the matter is private.

“We work in a highly competitive industry and as a company we are continually evolving to meet the emerging requirements of our mission,” Ron Fortson, director and CEO of ULA Launch Operations, told employees in an Aug. 13 email announcing Bloomberg’s layoffs. “Due to strategic business relationships, we felt it necessary to reduce our workforce.”

A ULA spokesperson did not respond to a request for comment at the time of publication.

A spin-off or sale could give ULA access to more capital and free it from constraints that limit growth. According to people familiar with the matter who asked not to be named, the company conducting the formal sales process recently announced a tender.

The timing, which coincides with Vulcan’s debut, gives bidders a glimpse into ULA’s future. Besides Blue Origin, potential buyers include private equity giant Cerberus and aerospace maker Textron Inc., the Wall Street Journal reported last month.

Volcanic roots

The Vulcan program began in 2015, when ULA decided to move away from its decades-old Atlas V rocket, which used engines produced in Russia. At this point, dependence on Russia is becoming increasingly unsustainable for Western companies, especially for American contractors like ULA tasked with launching spy satellites.

In the case of Vulcan, the company chose an engine made by Blue Origin, which was a more acceptable choice for lawmakers. However, changing suppliers and implementing new designs presents challenges. ULA initially hoped to launch Vulcan in early 2019, but Blue Origin didn’t ship the hardware until late 2022. Then, last March, ULA experienced another setback when part of Vulcan exploded during testing.

When Vulcan finally lifts off from Cape Canaveral, it will ride a robotic lander bound for the Moon.

The stakes are high for ULA, which plans seven Vulcan launches in 2024 and then double the frequency in the first half of 2025. It’s an ambitious schedule, especially since development of new rockets is so slow.

ULA is expected to support about two dozen homeland security launches over the next two to three years, and Bruno said a working Vulcan will allow it to compete again for NASA contracts. The rocket is also being prepared for 38 launches commissioned by Amazon to send the Kuiper project’s internet satellite into orbit.

Competitive costs

By building commercial operations to complement government operations, ULA seeks to position itself as a cost-effective alternative to other providers. Although critics decried ULA’s lack of reusability and relatively higher launch price, Musk once called the company a “waste of taxpayer money.”

Bruno did not reveal how much ULA would charge, but said the Vulcan launch would be “very competitive with SpaceX.”

The Space Force contracts awarded to ULA and SpaceX in October provide an indication of what the administration wants. The award gives ULA 11 launches worth a total of $1.3 billion, or about $118 million per launch. SpaceX’s contract for 10 launches is worth $1.23 billion, which works out to $123 million per launch.

According to ULA, aside from price, Vulcan’s biggest advantage is that it is optimized for high-energy missions – flights that need to carry larger payloads directly into very high orbits.

“No one chose to design this; we have,” said Bruno, arguing that the Falcon 9 is better suited to flights in low Earth orbit. High-energy missions are “almost exclusively for governments,” he said.

This is a critical period for ULA, which has a new vehicle and little room for error before entering a busy schedule.

“This is a change in the entire launch operation,” said Kaplain, the space analyst. “Can they do this?”