the bizarre docuseries American Nightmare and raw British realism in Criminal Record

Denise Huskins in American Nightmare.

Mark, you saw a rather absurd docuseries this week.



‘Yes, I watched the three-part American Nightmare on Netflix. This true crime series is based on a 2015 police case involving the American couple Aaron and Denise. In the first episode you hear the voice of Aaron, who calls 911 in shock to say that his girlfriend has been kidnapped. There was suddenly a man in the bedroom at night, he says, who took Denise with him. The descriptions and details that follow are bizarre.

‘The police also find it an unclear story. Aaron is immediately suspected by the detective investigating: he thinks that Aaron did something to Denise himself and staged the kidnapping. Aaron is interrogated frequently, but the first episode ends with Denise returning home. She was released by her kidnapper, she says.

‘Then the media start to get involved, because the story is very similar to the scenario of Gone Girl. In that film, a man is suspected of murdering his wife, whom he claims has been kidnapped. His wife also suddenly returns, which completely turns things around. Denise’s story about her kidnapping is also not believed by the media and police. They are considered the criminals themselves, and as a viewer you also have that tendency. Until the final episode.

‘Without revealing too much: thanks to coincidence and a smart female detective, new light suddenly shines on the case and you look at the story with different eyes. That gives it a big twist, so that you are confronted with the fact that you have rather gone along with the fictional focus that was placed on this duo. As a viewer you feel somewhat exposed. Of course, this is also manipulation by the makers, who want to show how tunnel vision works. American Nightmare shows how the public and the press have been conditioned by fictional stories about these kinds of things.’

And how do the police fare in the fictional series Criminal Record?



‘Criminal Record (Apple TV Plus) has a form that you have seen more often in recent years: a young policewoman tries to survive in the large, rather male police force. In Criminal Record, policewoman June (Cush Jumbo) comes across an old case involving the murder of a woman, in which the wrong person may have ended up in prison.

‘That case was handled at the time by the now older detective Daniel (Peter Capaldi). Presumably this was accompanied by mistakes and corruption, but at this point in the series you as a viewer cannot be sure: four of the eight episodes are online.

‘Criminal Record is ultimately about the tension between the two detectives. June wants to prove herself to Daniel, and feels like she has the entire police force against her. She crosses all kinds of boundaries to conduct her research.

‘Although they work in different departments, they also work together on a new case. Criminal Record is realistic, raw and set in today’s London. The series has that typical British realism that you usually find less in American crime series. Definitely worth it so far.’

