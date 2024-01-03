The ‘Black Sea’ candidate was relegated to the background!

#Black #Sea #candidate #relegated #background

AKP, which is planning to field an ‘ambitious’ candidate against Ekrem İmamoğlu in Istanbul, will evaluate both the trend polls conducted with provincial and district organizations and the survey results throughout the week.

It was stated that President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan is expected to meet with MHP Chairman Devlet Bahçeli in the coming days and make his final analysis of the candidates.

According to the information obtained by DW Turkish, former Minister of Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Murat Kurum and Istanbul Fatih Mayor Ergün Turan came to the fore in the trend polls conducted in Istanbul. However, after surveys and meetings with some opinion leaders, the name of Minister of Internal Affairs Ali Yerlikaya began to be mentioned among the strong candidates.

PREVIOUS ELECTION RESULTS WERE ANALYZED

It was learned that Yerlikaya, who canceled his programs and went to Istanbul last Friday, also had the 2019 election results in Istanbul’s districts and neighborhoods analyzed. It is stated that Yerlikaya, who has also received praise from the opposition for increasing operations against drug and criminal gangs in recent months, did not want to be a candidate at first, but his mind changed. It is commented that this is the reason for Yerlikaya’s social media posts, which were “liked” by opposition voters.

A senior AKP executive confirmed that the name Ali Yerlikaya has been mentioned more recently. Staff said, “Although Yerlikaya’s name is not at the top of the list, he can be said to be one or even a few steps ahead among the candidates for now, due to his public perception, being a name that knows Istanbul, and his response among the citizens.”

Also Read:  Heritage Austria: The Cathedral, the Crescent and the Crusaders

WILL MURAT KURUM BE NOMINATED?

It is stated that Murat Kurum’s candidacy chances are gradually weakening. The fact that he is a member of parliament and the critical distribution of seats in the Parliament are among the reasons given for the Institution’s deactivation.

It is noted that Erdoğan, who is said to be insistent on the Black Sea candidate for Istanbul, has put this priority in the background for now. However, Ergün Turan is still one of the important options for Erdoğan.

AKP is expected to announce its Istanbul candidate on January 7 or January 15.

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Cumin is being withdrawn from the market, it failed laboratory tests
Cumin is being withdrawn from the market, it failed laboratory tests
Posted on
Vowing to Fight South Korea, North Korea Will Increase Military Strength
Vowing to Fight South Korea, North Korea Will Increase Military Strength
Posted on
Liquidation of the Bielsko factory. Several hundred people will lose their jobs
Liquidation of the Bielsko factory. Several hundred people will lose their jobs
Posted on
The end of support for Windows 10 may send 240 million computers to the scrapyard, Canalys estimates – Živě.cz
The end of support for Windows 10 may send 240 million computers to the scrapyard, Canalys estimates – Živě.cz
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola celebrity Company culture economy emphasis Football foreign country Freed GAZA Hamas Health horizon International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy Politics portal of the press morocco Release Russia soccer sport sports Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News