The ‘Black Sea’ candidate was relegated to the background!

#Black #Sea #candidate #relegated #background

AKP, which is planning to field an ‘ambitious’ candidate against Ekrem İmamoğlu in Istanbul, will evaluate both the trend polls conducted with provincial and district organizations and the survey results throughout the week.

It was stated that President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan is expected to meet with MHP Chairman Devlet Bahçeli in the coming days and make his final analysis of the candidates.

According to the information obtained by DW Turkish, former Minister of Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Murat Kurum and Istanbul Fatih Mayor Ergün Turan came to the fore in the trend polls conducted in Istanbul. However, after surveys and meetings with some opinion leaders, the name of Minister of Internal Affairs Ali Yerlikaya began to be mentioned among the strong candidates.

PREVIOUS ELECTION RESULTS WERE ANALYZED

It was learned that Yerlikaya, who canceled his programs and went to Istanbul last Friday, also had the 2019 election results in Istanbul’s districts and neighborhoods analyzed. It is stated that Yerlikaya, who has also received praise from the opposition for increasing operations against drug and criminal gangs in recent months, did not want to be a candidate at first, but his mind changed. It is commented that this is the reason for Yerlikaya’s social media posts, which were “liked” by opposition voters.

A senior AKP executive confirmed that the name Ali Yerlikaya has been mentioned more recently. Staff said, “Although Yerlikaya’s name is not at the top of the list, he can be said to be one or even a few steps ahead among the candidates for now, due to his public perception, being a name that knows Istanbul, and his response among the citizens.”

WILL MURAT KURUM BE NOMINATED?

It is stated that Murat Kurum’s candidacy chances are gradually weakening. The fact that he is a member of parliament and the critical distribution of seats in the Parliament are among the reasons given for the Institution’s deactivation.

It is noted that Erdoğan, who is said to be insistent on the Black Sea candidate for Istanbul, has put this priority in the background for now. However, Ergün Turan is still one of the important options for Erdoğan.

AKP is expected to announce its Istanbul candidate on January 7 or January 15.