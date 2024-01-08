The blizzard caused chaos in Romania. Three roads were closed due to the blizzard. “They did not hit with sand, with anything”

#blizzard #caused #chaos #Romania #roads #closed #due #blizzard #hit #sand

It’s a hard winter in the east and southeast of the country. Thick snow deposited on the road and low visibility made traffic difficult, especially in Moldova.

Some drivers skidded and several accidents occurred. Three national roads were closed to traffic, and tonnage restrictions were imposed on others. In Iasi county, 18 schools will be closed on Tuesday.

In Galati, the Red Intervention Plan was activated after a minibus with 17 passengers overturned due to gusts of wind. A woman was taken by ambulance.

In Vrancea, an ambulance going from Focșani to Suraia, where it had been called to an emergency, had to turn back because of the Trojans. The doctors reached the patient by another route.

Three national roads were closed: the first DN 23B, between Stupina and Ciorăști – Vrancea. The ring road around the city of Roman was also closed, as well as DN 28A, between the towns of Târgu Frumos and Paşcani.

Driver: “We can’t pass, we’re looking for another option, there’s another access road.”

Drivers also had difficulty driving on the roads in Moldova, where the snow was deposited in a thick layer. A driver skidded, overturned on a curve and came to rest in a tree. He narrowly escaped.

Reporter: You were lucky!

Driver: “Yes.”

Others could not advance even with chains.

Driver: “They didn’t hit sand, nothing. And it doesn’t work anymore.”

In Răducăneni commune, 30 kilometers from Iasi, a line of cars formed after a van got stuck on a slope. Two lone ladies got out of the car to ask for help.

Reporter: Where do you come from?

Women: “From Spain, from a funeral. And now we don’t know, here we stay, here is the worst, this hill, Răducăneni”.

Tonnage restrictions were also imposed in the area. The same thing happened between Albita and Husi.

Reporter: How long have you been waiting?

Minibus driver: “Almost an hour.”

Reporter: How did you travel?

Minibus driver: “It’s hard, it’s hard, they couldn’t do it here, if they did it with salt and sand.”

Even in the city, in Iasi, it was very difficult to drive because of the heavy snow on the road.

Driver: “I crossed Iasi with great difficulty. A lot of snow, congestion. I didn’t see any machinery in Iași”.

Driver: “Disaster! Look, nothing is cleaned.”

Woman: “Too hard because it’s sliding.”

There are also problems at the airport in Iasi, where several flights have been redirected, canceled or rescheduled.

The blizzard and the snow also wreak havoc on the neighbors, in the Republic of Moldova. Thousands of consumers were left without electricity, and the roads are covered with snow, including in Chisinau.

Driver: “Very difficult. They are not cleaned, although they went there, but you see that it is being done again.”

Until 10 o’clock in the morning, the yellow code for snow and blizzard remains valid in several counties in the east and southeast. The snow layer could reach 15 cm thick, meteorologists say. The maximum temperatures will be below zero degrees, and the minimums during the night can go down to -18 degrees Celsius.

Another cold day ahead, at least. Meteorologists warn that temperatures will continue to drop and on Tuesday, during the day, there will be negative values ​​almost everywhere.

Maximums will not exceed 0 degrees except in the northwest, where 2-3 degrees will hardly be reached. Tuesday night will be freezing in the north, center and east, where the minimums will reach -18 and even -20 degrees.

And in Bucharest, temperatures will drop to -6 degrees. It is possible to snow lightly.

Local authorities announced that all sanitation operators are ready to intervene if needed, with 379 machines, 1506 operators and almost 20 thousand tons of anti-skid material.

On Tuesday, in the capital, the maximum temperature will be -2 degrees, but because of the wind it will seem much colder. And on Tuesday there will be only light and passing snow in the southern half of the country. And on Wednesday it clears up and warms up again, but only a little because it gets cold again on Thursday.

Reporters: Iulia Ciuhu, Oana Ursanu, Daniel Moldovan, Dan Oprea and Marius Grama

Source: Pro TV

Publication date: 08-01-2024 19:25