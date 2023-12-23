The blizzard paralyzes rail traffic. Several passenger trains remained in the field

#blizzard #paralyzes #rail #traffic #passenger #trains #remained #field

The PIA storm that unleashed in our country with the power of a hurricane is wreaking havoc! Heavy snow and blizzards blocked several roads in the country, while the wind blew down trees on railway tracks. It is the reason why two trains are stuck at this time in the field.

The strong wind that blows with intensity in most regions of the country has led to the collapse of some trees on the tension lines, causing temporary interruptions of traffic on certain segments of the railways.

A serious incident took place around 12:40, between Petroșani and Crivadia stations. According to the CFR, several trees fell over the power lines, and the incident paralyzed rail traffic in the area. Two trains are strongly affected by this situation, IR 1836, which runs the route Cluj Napoca – Bucharest North, will be redirected to the Baru Mare station. Likewise, IR 1823, which travels from Bucharest Nord towards Deva, and which will only reach Petroșani station.

“As a result of the disturbance that occurred due to the unfavorable weather at the railway infrastructure between Petroșani – Baru Mare hc stations, the circulation of trains R 2710 and R 2711 Simeria – Baru Mare hc – Petroșani and return. They run on the distance Baru Mare hc – Simeria and return”, says a CFR press release.

Railway authorities and emergency crews are mobilized to quickly remedy the situation and allow the resumption of traffic on these railway segments. Work is currently being carried out to remove fallen trees and repair damaged contact lines.

“During this morning, the movement of CFR Călători trains on the Ilva Mică -Floreni section is proceeding with difficulty due to the fall of some trees on the contact line between the Silhoasa-Larion stations. Rail traffic between Silhoasa and Larion was safely reopened at 12:52 p.m. At the same time, this temporary interruption also affected the circulation of the train IR 1833 Iași – Timișoara Nord”, CFR representatives also sent.

Storm Pia hits Romania with the power of a hurricane

On Saturday, the meteorologists issued a Code Orange blizzard warning for the high area of ​​the Southern Carpathians and another for the high area of ​​the Eastern Carpathians, as well as a Code Yellow warning of strong wind for southern Transylvania, western and southern Oltenia, southwestern Muntenia and the hills subcarpathians of Moldova.

What will the weather be like on Christmas Eve?

On Sunday, December 24, between 3:00 a.m. and 8:00 p.m., there will be a Code Orange in the high area of ​​the Southern Carpathians (above 1,500 m), where a strong blizzard will be recorded, the wind will have speeds that will exceed 110-120 km /h, the visibility will be very low and the snow will be scattered. Also, from Sunday, from 20:00 until Monday, at 10:00, in the high area of ​​the Eastern Carpathians (above 1,500 m) there will be a strong blizzard, the wind will have speeds that will exceed 110-120 km /h, the visibility will be very low and the snow will be scattered.

The weather on the first day of Christmas

On Monday, December 25, the wind will continue to intensify, locally in the northwest, center, east and southeast, as well as in the mountains. The yellow code for strong wind will be in force from Sunday, 3:00 a.m., until Monday, at 10:00 a.m., during which the wind will intensify in southern Transylvania, western and southern Oltenia, southwestern Muntenia and in the subcarpathian hills of Moldova, with speeds in general of 55-65 km/h, and in the mountains, gusts will exceed 80-90 km/h.