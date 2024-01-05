The block in Romania built attached to a footbridge. Tourists see everything in the apartments and pass 1 meter from the balcony

#block #Romania #built #attached #footbridge #Tourists #apartments #pass #meter #balcony

Video

After the widened beaches, which displease the tourists, Mamaia strikes again. From a footbridge in the center of the resort, people can see directly into the apartments of a tourist complex. And vice versa. There is a distance of two palms between the two buildings. And, best of all, everything is legal.

By Cristina Niță on 04.01.2024, 19:44

In the center of the Mamaia resort, tourists who cross the road, on the footbridge, arrive exactly at the wall of the 9-story block. The bridge is almost attached to the building with dozens of apartments.

Cristina Niţă, Observer reporter: Let’s see what the distance is between the apartments on the 1st floor and the pedestrian walkway. I took a tape measure and we can see that they are less than 15 centimeters.

Man: That’s how all the developers build here, in Mamaia, and it’s sad. That’s why everyone goes to Greece, to Turkey.

Young woman: Wherever there is a pit, it is built.

The building received authorization in record time, 24 hours

The building received authorization in 2011, in record time, 24 hours, when Radu Mazăre was mayor, sentenced to 9 years in prison for bribery, abuse of office and conflict of interest. After raising the foundation, the construction site stopped, however. Three years later, the footbridge – already designed when the building was authorized – was located at the border of private property. After another six years, Constanța City Hall was obliged, by court decision, to issue a new construction permit.

Ionela Bărboi, Constanţa City Hall spokeswoman: A modification of the project by raising the floor by 20% of the developed area compared to the original construction. Last year, a new modification of the already authorized project was requested, which was rejected by the municipality. For this reason, the mayor was sued in court.

The unnatural joining brings inconvenience to both tourists and those who will buy apartments in the block

The unnatural joining brings inconvenience to both tourists and those who will stay, at a given moment, in this block.

Cristina Niţă, Observer reporter: Located at a distance of one meter and 60 centimeters, this balcony can be easily climbed. Even those who will live on the ground floor will not be happier. From the windows of the apartments, they will see the pillars of the pedestrian walkway.

Woman: Specific! Specific to the Romanian recently. The happy owner of a 1st floor apartment? He will probably chat with passers-by.

Among the beneficiaries of the investment in the tourist complex built on retroceded land is also a businessman, convicted, together with Radu Mazăre, in the Retrocedareil File. In 2022, he was released on parole, however.

Events Observatory The block in Romania built attached to a footbridge. Tourists see everything in the apartments and pass 1 meter from the balcony