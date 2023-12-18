The boarding school of a high school in Odorheiul Secuiesc, partially collapsed. Three children, two of them in serious condition, were pulled out from under the rubble. Other victims are being sought

#boarding #school #high #school #Odorheiul #Secuiesc #partially #collapsed #children #condition #pulled #rubble #victims #sought

Dramatic incident in Odorheiu Secuiesc. The wall of the boarding school of the Tamási Áron High School in Odorheiu Secuiesc, Harghita county, collapsed on Monday afternoon, and several students were reportedly trapped under the rubble. Three children, aged between 16-17 years, were pulled out by the firemen. One of the victims was extracted in cardiorespiratory arrest and fortunately responded to resuscitation maneuvers. Other victims are being sought.

By Claudiu Loghin on 18.12.2023, 18:03

Firefighters are on the scene and are still searching through the rubble for survivors. Three victims, one conscious, one semi-conscious and one in cardiorespiratory arrest, have so far been pulled from the rubble. The victim in cardiorespiratory arrest responded to resuscitation maneuvers and was transported to the hospital for further medical care.

Work was done in the boarding school yard

“The victim in cardiorespiratory arrest responded to the resuscitation maneuvers and is being transported to the hospital for the continuation of the medical care that is required of him. Search and rescue missions are still being carried out for possible people caught under the rubble,” IGSU announced. Other victims are being sought. MAI sources say there are two more girls under the rubble.

“Until this moment, three people have been extracted, one in a conscious state, one in a semi-conscious state and the last one in a serious state, all three being transported to the Municipal Hospital in Odoheiul Secuiesc. It would be about four surprised minors, there is no definite information. Colleagues are engaged in search and rescue actions for all possible victims. The children are around 16-17 years old,” said Major Alina Maria Ciobotariu, ISU Harghita.

The affected area is approximately 200 square meters. At the scene of the intervention, 2 fire engines, 1 extrication, 1 truck, 1 multi-risk container, 1 SMURD ambulance, 2 SAJ ambulances, 3 crews of voluntary services for emergency situations were assigned. The mission is dynamic.

According to the spokesperson of the Odorheiu Secuiesc City Hall, Zorgo Noemi, works were carried out in the courtyard of the dormitory to connect the building to the sewerage network and the rainwater network. It is possible that the work carried out under the foundation of the building has affected the resistance structure.

