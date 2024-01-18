The body of a man was found in the stream near the swimming pool in Banská Bystrica – Správy

#body #man #stream #swimming #pool #Banská #Bystrica #Správy

The 34-year-old man had been missing since January 16.

Updated at 3:29 p.m

BANSKÁ BYSTRICA: On Thursday (January 18), random passers-by found a man’s body without signs of life in a stream near the beach swimming pool in Banská Bystrica, the portal noviny.sk reports.

According to the portal, an attending physician was also called to the scene.

Banská Bystrica regional police spokeswoman Petra Kováčiková confirmed the discovery of the body. She specified that it was a 34-year-old man who had been missing since January 16.

“Criminal prosecution was initiated in the case of the offense of manslaughter. An autopsy was ordered to determine the cause of the man’s death,” the spokeswoman said.

Support the creation of independent journalismso that we can continue to prepare quality content for you, and get, in addition to unlimited access to exclusive content, an electronic version of the KAUZY 2023 yearbook. up to 45% discount on our books and book packages according to your choice.

access to exclusive content

you will support free journalism

Aktuality.sk Živé.sk Najmama.sk

Support Aktuality.sk

Also Read:  A newborn was found without signs of life in one of the municipalities of the Malacca district— News

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Index – Abroad – Europe is haunted by war, the mayor of Kyiv made a worrying statement
Index – Abroad – Europe is haunted by war, the mayor of Kyiv made a worrying statement
Posted on
Shell starts round of layoffs: jobs gone at green branch
Shell starts round of layoffs: jobs gone at green branch
Posted on
AMD draws attention to the lower prices of Radeon RX 7900 on the occasion of the release of GeForce Super
AMD draws attention to the lower prices of Radeon RX 7900 on the occasion of the release of GeForce Super
Posted on
The body of a man was found in the stream near the swimming pool in Banská Bystrica – Správy
The body of a man was found in the stream near the swimming pool in Banská Bystrica – Správy
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports TECH Technology Ukraine United States of America USA Video world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News