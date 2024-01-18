The body of a man was found in the stream near the swimming pool in Banská Bystrica – Správy

#body #man #stream #swimming #pool #Banská #Bystrica #Správy

The 34-year-old man had been missing since January 16.

Updated at 3:29 p.m

BANSKÁ BYSTRICA: On Thursday (January 18), random passers-by found a man’s body without signs of life in a stream near the beach swimming pool in Banská Bystrica, the portal noviny.sk reports.

According to the portal, an attending physician was also called to the scene.

Banská Bystrica regional police spokeswoman Petra Kováčiková confirmed the discovery of the body. She specified that it was a 34-year-old man who had been missing since January 16.

“Criminal prosecution was initiated in the case of the offense of manslaughter. An autopsy was ordered to determine the cause of the man’s death,” the spokeswoman said.

