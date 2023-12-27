#body #young #woman #located #Escalante #River #allegedly #abused

The body of a young woman was located in the Escalante River: she had allegedly been abused

The now deceased was identified as Jorgueliz Mayerling Márquez, 19 years old, whose body was found on the banks of the river

Events.- The lifeless body of a woman was found this Tuesday, December 26, in the waters of the Escalante River in the Curva el Colón sector, San Carlos-Encontrados highway, San Carlos parish, in the Colón municipality of Zulia state.

The young woman was allegedly sexually abused and later drowned.

Officials from the Fire Department and detectives from the Scientific Police appeared at the scene to begin the investigations and clarify the crime.