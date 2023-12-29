The Boeing 737 Max is rocked by a new problem, the bolts come off easily

#Boeing #Max #rocked #problem #bolts #easily

Jakarta –

The Boeing 737 Max is rocked by a new problem, namely that the bolts easily come off one by one. The manufacturer asked all airlines to check their fleet.

Reported CNBC IndonesiaUnited States (US) aerospace manufacturer Boeing is urging airlines to inspect their 737 Max aircraft.

These directions are to look for “possible loose bolts” on the steering control system.

The Federal Aviation Authority (FAA) said Boeing recommended the inspection after “an international operator discovered a bolt with a missing nut while performing routine maintenance on a mechanism in the rudder control linkage.”

It was not clear which operator experienced this.

“The company discovered additional undelivered aircraft with nuts that were not properly tightened,” the FAA said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Boeing said inspections would take about two hours per plane. The company also said all new 737 Max planes will undergo inspections before being handed over to customers.

“The issues identified with the aircraft have been resolved,” Boeing said in a statement.

“Out of an abundance of caution, we recommend operators inspect their 737 MAX aircraft and notify us of any findings,” he added.

This is a new scandal for the aircraft manufacturing company. Previously a number of quality issues had also affected the manufacturer, resulting in Boeing shares falling more than 1% yesterday in the US.

On the other hand, US airline Alaska Airlines plans to start inspections on Thursday. A spokesman said the airline expected to complete it in the first half of January.

“We do not expect any operational impact as a result,” he said.

Meanwhile a spokesperson for United Airlines, one of Boeing’s largest 737 Max customers, said the airline did not expect any impact to its operations due to the issue.

Another, American Airlines said in a statement that it would complete the inspection and also had no impact on its operations.

Watch the video “Virgin Atlantic jet successfully flies using 100% sustainable fuel”

(msl/wsw)