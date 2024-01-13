the Boeing 737 returns to the departure airport – Corriere.it

#Boeing #returns #departure #airport #Corriere.it

A Boeing 737-800 of the Japanese company All Nippon Airways had to return to its departure airport, in Shin-Chitose (Sapporo), after the pilots found a crack in their cabin window. The aircraft – which was carrying 59 passengers and 6 crew members – is a different and earlier model of the 737 Max 9s recently involved in the detachment of the fuselage panel in the USA.

The problem

Flight NH1182 took off at 11.08am (3.08am in Italy) on January 13th from the airport in northern Japan with destination Toyama, east of Tokyo. But about twenty minutes after takeoff – now at an altitude of 34 thousand feet (about 10 thousand meters) and at 722 kilometers per hour, according to data provided by Flightradar24 – the commander and first officer had to communicate the inconvenience and also ask to return, as explained by the local news agency Kyodo News.

The case of January 2nd

At that point the aircraft turned towards the departure airport where it landed about an hour after take-off – at 4.09am – again in Shin-Chitose, without further problems. On January 2, 2024, Japan made headlines around the world for the crash between a Japan Airlines Airbus A350 and a Japanese Coast Guard turboprop on one of the runways at Tokyo Haneda airport: on the passenger plane (destroyed by flames) everyone was saved, on the one of the rescue forces five of the six people on board lost their lives.