The boss of Spotify leaned hard on Apple! They found a new bottom, claims SMARTmania.cz

Spotify does not like the new rules that Apple has prepared for developers

According to Spotify CEO Daniel Ek, the company from Cupertino is bending European legislation

If the streaming platform acceded to the new conditions, it would have to pay for every app download

The Swedish streaming giant Spotify has been “at odds” with Apple for a long time, however the new regulations of the European Union had the potential to calm the whole situation between the two companies. But as it seems, the opposite happened. In a recent blog post, Spotify CEO Daniel Ek leaned hard on Apple. In particular, he criticizes the changes to the app ecosystem that Apple has made in the European Union under the Digital Markets Act (DMA), accusing it of presenting a new solution under the false pretense of compliance and concessions, which is a “complete farce”.

Is Apple ignoring European laws?

Ek claims that Apple “thinks the rules don’t apply to it”, and believes that most app developers will not be able to accept the Cupertino giant’s new terms. Ek believes that the fee of 0.50 euros (approx. 12 crowns) collected for each download of the application per year (after exceeding 1 million downloads) is “extortion”. Combined with a reduced commission through the App Store (10-20% depending on various factors), Ek claims that developers of popular apps will pay Apple the same or even more than under the previous rules.

The director of Spotify does not take napkins with Apple

According to Eko, Spotify is facing an unsustainable situation. Apple’s new terms would mean Spotify paying €0.50 per user along with a 17% commission, which is not a significant improvement. An alternative app store offering could also potentially increase customer acquisition costs tenfold due to having to pay a fee even for non-subscribers.

After sitting with our legal team to parse through the fine print of Apple’s DMA announcement (that took a while), which is, at best vague and misleading, I wanted to share my thoughts. While Apple has behaved badly for years, what they did yesterday represents a new low, even… — Daniel Ek (@eldsjal) January 26, 2024

“And if we managed to remove our app from the App Store and it only existed in an alternate App Store, it still wouldn’t work. Given that our EU Apple install base is around 100 million users, this new tax on downloads and updates could dramatically increase our customer acquisition costs by as much as tenfold. That’s because we have to pay for every install or update of our free or paid app, even for those who no longer use the service.” explains the problem of Ek.

Ek concluded that Apple is forcing developers to stay with the status quo, which defeats the purpose of the DMA Act. The future outlined by Spotify earlier this week, which promises a better experience for users in the EU, is less clear, according to Eko, who is calling on European commissioners to reject Apple’s apparent disregard for the DMA.

