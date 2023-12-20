The boss of the company that gave the order to dig near the foundation of the collapsed boarding school in Odorheiu Secuiesc was detained for 24 hours

#boss #company #gave #order #dig #foundation #collapsed #boarding #school #Odorheiu #Secuiesc #detained #hours

The owner of the company that carried out the works in the yard of the collapsed hostel in Odorheiu Secuiesc was detained last evening, being investigated for manslaughter and culpable bodily harm. Investigators say that Laszlo Şandor directly coordinated the excavation work and did not respect the quotas set out in the project.

By the Observator editorial team on 20.12.2023, 07:40

The tragedy at the high school in Harghita is the result of a series of human errors and carelessness. A child who was supposed to turn 18 on Christmas Day has died, and another 17-year-old girl is in a critical condition in a hospital bed. The collapsed building in the courtyard of the Tamasi Aron High School belongs to the Roman Catholic Archdiocese and was rented by the City Hall to accommodate around a hundred students.

David was going to celebrate his coming of age at Christmas

David was 17 years old and was going to celebrate his coming of age in less than a week, right on Christmas Day. He was always smiling and the whole community knew him. He had started driving school. He also played handball at the city club and had training scheduled at 5:00 p.m.

A boy noticed that the ceiling was starting to crack and went to the lady who was on duty in the boarding school to warn the others. Just when he got back he collapsed. Dozens of firefighters, policemen and mountain rescuers start a race against the clock. A search and rescue dog is sent to find those trapped under the rubble. A drone with thermal imaging is also raised to identify the victims.

Colonel Cristian Mureșan, ISU Harghita: The four people were inside, with different activities. They alerted, as far as I understand, the pedagogue and tried to get out from among them.

97 students were accommodated in the building

The boarding school in Odorheiul Secuiesc is over a hundred years old and did not have a sewage system. When it rained, the wall of the building was a dam, and the water accumulated and seeped into the walls.

The work should have solved the problem.

Claudiu Loghin, Observer reporter: The excavation was done on the southeast facade of the boarding school building. The construction company’s machines excavated the earth along the entire length of this facade to a depth of two meters.

The resistance structure of the building no longer had support and gave way. Three girls were on the first floor, while David had the room on the ground floor. He had no chance.

The boy was studying drawing at the Arts High School. Colleagues and teachers are shocked.

“Such a tragedy should not have happened. A young life full of dreams, ruined. Rest in peace, David!”, was the school’s message.

David’s colleague: He was a soulful, funny man. It’s a shame that something like this happened, it hit me and impressed me. As well as those around me, in the class. He was a very soulful man.

David’s roommate left the dorm just minutes before the collapse

One of the first firefighters who arrived at the scene was David’s neighbor.

Zoltan, volunteer firefighter: I didn’t sleep at all. Especially since the boy was also our neighbor.

Lazlo, David’s roommate, left the dorm just minutes before the collapse. He left his friend in bed, he was resting.

Laszlo Barna, David’s roommate: It was just me and my roommate. Right then, before tragedy struck. At 15.25, I left for Romanian class. I said hello to David, left and within three minutes everything was already collapsed.

Fekete Örs, Salvamont Harghita coordinator: The boy was in bed. It was a bunk bed and everything was on it.

David’s uncle: They couldn’t get in there (n earlier), people had to dig up sand and bricks to find him.

David’s mother is an emergency room nurse at the city hospital. Her son’s three colleagues, injured as a result of the disaster, also passed through her hands.

One of the students was transferred to Târgu Mureş in serious condition.

Mariana Negoiță, spokeswoman for the County Emergency Clinical Hospital: She is in critical condition, she is sedated for analgesia and neuroprotection, she is intubated, hemodynamically unstable. Unfortunately, the doctors’ prognosis is extremely reserved.

The human errors that led to the disaster were chained. The owner of the company that performed the works was detained

In the morning, the workers dug near the foundation. After six hours, part of the building collapses. The first victims are taken out in time by the rescuers, only one of them is in a serious condition, but he is stable at the hands of the doctors. David is found after two hours.

The owner of the company that performs the works is the first person held responsible in this case. Laszlo Şandor was detained last evening. Investigators say that Şandor directly coordinated the excavation work and did not respect the quotas stipulated in the project.

Laszlo Şandor, the owner of the company that carried out the works: In the morning I said to the boys that let’s do it quickly, let’s install the insulation! That winter is coming and let’s do the work…

He is now accused of culpable homicide and culpable bodily harm and will be presented to the court with a proposal for preventive arrest.

