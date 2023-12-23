The bottom of the Unimed plan is exposed by Globo newspaper

#bottom #Unimed #plan #exposed #Globo #newspaper

Unimed experiences chaotic situation in Brazilian city

Opening a business is not one of the easiest tasks in the world. This is because a number of things can lead to the end of a large undertaking. This time, for example, we will talk about the billionaire loss that left one of Unimed’s most famous plans agonizing over bankruptcy.

For those who don’t know, we’re talking about Unimed-Rio — which currently has the worst General Complaints Index (IGR) among large companies in the sector. The health insurance company has been going through a very delicate financial moment, as reported by the newspaper O Globo.

It is worth mentioning that the situation of the Rio cooperative, which recorded a loss of R$840 million in the first half of this year, raises a debate about whether the tools available on the market to deal with healthcare operators in difficulties are effective. It is worth remembering that the crisis is not new.

Unimed Rio has been going through a major financial crisis and is fighting to avoid declaring bankruptcy (Photo: Reproduction/ Internet)

Since 2015, Unimed-Rio has been the target of an unprecedented effort to avoid its liquidation in 2016, recommended at the time by the agency’s Directorate of Standards and Qualification of Operators. Concern regarding the health insurance company has grown even more in recent years.

How big is the health plan debt?

Also according to information from the newspaper O Globo, Seguros Unimed sent a legal notice to the Federal Court of Rio breaking the agreement through which it was the guarantor to take over Unimed-Rio’s health plan portfolio, if the company is unable to improve its situation. until 2024.

Bankruptcy declared and millionaire purchase of Gol: The decadent end of 3 airlines after years in Brazil

Debts of 98 billion, scandal in JN and prison: 4 cruel bankruptcies in Brazil and 3 giants rising from the ashes

Bankruptcy, BC intervention, unmasked fraud and more: 4 reasons for the end of a gigantic bank in Brazil

Hospital Unimed Rio de Janeiro (Photo: Reproduction/ Internet)

The Rio medical cooperative has a negative net worth of R$3.2 billion, had a loss of R$840 million in the first half of the year, and the complaint rate is 12 times higher than the average for large operators. It is worth remembering that the situation at Unimed-Rio causes great concern.

🚨 Agress@o scandal at Record + Bankruptcy of Valdemiro Santiago + Estrela takes the place of César Filho