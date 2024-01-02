The boy who was found in a tent in the mountains of Utah has been the victim of a cyber-kidnapping

January 2, 2024 – 11:43 am

Photo: Riverdale Police Department / AFP

A “shaking and terrified” teenage Chinese exchange student was found by authorities in the mountains outside Brigham City, Utah. The boy was alone in a tent and became the victim of a cyber-kidnapping, reports CNN.

According to Riverdale police, 17-year-old Kai Chuang was reported missing by his American high school last Thursday, when the boy’s parents living in China received a ransom note with a photo of their son attached. They then sent $80,000 to Chinese bank accounts after the kidnappers threatened them with the safety of their child.

Three days later, police tracked down Kai Chuang at a campsite in the mountains outside Brigham City, using the boy’s bank and phone information. According to police, he went to the mountains to isolate himself at the behest of his cyber robber. Chuang was reportedly relieved when the police found him, and despite the fact that the tent had no heat source, only a warm sleeping bag, and limited food and water, he was found to have no major health problems.

The FBI has informed police that other foreign exchange students, but especially young Chinese, are the targets of similar cyber-kidnapping scams. In such cases, the perpetrators threaten students and instruct them to isolate themselves in an unknown location, then monitor them via video calls while demanding ransom from their families.

