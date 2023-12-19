The Brabant municipality can quickly accommodate asylum seekers in the Van der Valk hotel, judge rules

#Brabant #municipality #quickly #accommodate #asylum #seekers #Van #der #Valk #hotel #judge #rules

The future emergency shelter for asylum seekers in Uden. Image Marcel van den Bergh / de Volkskrant

The Central Agency for the Reception of Asylum Seekers (COA) may receive three hundred asylum seekers in the Van der Valk hotel in Uden, as soon as the Brabant municipality of Maashorst has taken a decision on the required environmental permit and has officially announced it.

The court in Den Bosch ruled this on Monday in a so-called turbo emergency appeal, which was filed by the municipality against an earlier ruling by the Den Bosch summary proceedings judge.

According to acting mayor Rianne Donders, the Maashorst council will make a decision during the council meeting on Tuesday whether or not to grant an environmental permit to the COA. If the decision is positive for the reception organization, it is expected that the first asylum seekers will arrive at the Van der Valk hotel as early as Wednesday.

Two weeks to file an objection



Earlier this month, in summary proceedings filed by local residents, the court in Den Bosch ruled that no asylum seekers should be accommodated in the hotel for the time being. According to the summary proceedings judge, the residents were not sufficiently heard in the decision-making process and they were faced with ‘a fait accompli’. He banned the reception of asylum seekers until local residents could submit objections in a normal legal procedure.

In concrete terms, the summary proceedings judge ordered that after a decision on the permit application by the COA, ‘local residents have two weeks to submit a notice of objection and request a provisional measure from the administrative court’. Until the administrative judge has made a decision on this, no asylum seekers should be housed in the hotel.

That verdict was a major blow for both the COA and the municipality of Maashorst, given the enormous need for reception places for asylum seekers. Because such a decision could not be expected until January at the earliest or even later.

‘Idiot measure’



In Monday’s turbo appeal, the municipality asked the court in Den Bosch for ‘an incidental provision’ to at least suspend the ban on housing asylum seekers for such a relatively long period. The court partly agreed and ordered that the ban on housing asylum seekers only applies until the municipality has made a decision on the granting of a permit.

This meant that the earlier ruling of the summary proceedings judge was partly suspended. The court will provide reasons for the verdict on Friday. This means that the asylum reception center in Uden can open more quickly. Mayor Donders stated that he is happy that at least ‘that idiotic measure’ of waiting an extra two weeks after the decision on the permit is off the table.

Take responsibility



According to the latest planning from the municipality and the COA, the emergency shelter in the Van der Valk hotel would have opened on December 11. In court, Mayor Donders responded emotionally to the criticism that the municipality had deliberately acted carelessly and unlawfully.

She emphasized that Maashorst has only taken its responsibility at a time when the national government is making such an urgent appeal to municipalities to make reception locations available. ‘There can be no question of malicious intent. This also affects me as a person.’

The substantive side of the appeal has yet to be dealt with. The court first asked the parties for their written positions. ‘After that there may be another hearing and a ruling.’

Also read