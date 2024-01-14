The brain activity of a dying human being recorded for the first time has revealed something unexpected

#brain #activity #dying #human #recorded #time #revealed #unexpected

This discovery was made during the treatment of an 87-year-old man with epilepsy under the care of Dr. Raulis Vicente of the University of Tartu (Estonia). The man’s brain activity was continuously monitored with an electroencephalography (EEG) machine, which helped doctors detect and manage seizures as they occurred.

Unfortunately, the man’s health deteriorated, he later suffered a heart attack and died while still attached to the EEG machine. As a result of this unexpected event, Vincente’s team obtained for the first time a recording of human brain activity before and after death. The study was published in the journal Frontiers in Aging Neuroscience.

“We measured 900 seconds of brain activity around the moment of death and set a specific goal – to study what happened in the 30 seconds before and after the heart stopped beating,” says neurosurgeon and study leader Dr. Ajmal Zemmar of the University of Louisville (USA) in a statement.

Analysis of the recordings revealed changes in brain waves before and after the heart stopped beating, including certain wave types associated with higher cognitive functions. It turned out that during the last moments of brain activity, waves are activated, which are activated during dreaming, retrieving memories and processing information.

“By generating oscillations associated with memory retrieval, the brain can reproduce memories of key life events just before death, similar to those reported during near-death experiences,” Zemmar hypothesizes.

Interestingly, the brain was still active even after the heart stopped beating, so Zemmar says the results raise new questions about life and death.

“These findings challenge our understanding of when exactly life ends and raise important follow-up questions, such as the timing of organ donation,” he says.

The study is flawed in that it focused on a single case study of a person with known brain dysfunction due to epilepsy. But it relies on research that found similar changes in brain waves in rats before and after cardiac arrest.

So it’s possible that the recovery of life’s most important memories in the final moments of brain function may be a biological response seen across species — but further research is needed to draw firm conclusions.

Let’s pay „IFLScience“.