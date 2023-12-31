The brain needs to have a hobby, it makes you live longer and age better

#brain #hobby #live #longer #age

We have become accustomed to thinking that leading a healthy lifestyle only affects our physical health and cognitive functioning, such as that of the memory and thinking agility, it is worth remembering that we also have to focus on taking care of our mental health. In addition to the keys that we already know to live (and age) longer and better, such as having a healthy diet, doing regular physical activity, taking care of the quantity and quality of sleep, avoiding alcohol and tobacco consumption, and prevent a sedentary lifestyle from taking over our livesa novelty is added to the list: having a hobby or hobby.

Benefits of having a hobby

A study published in the journal Nature Medicine concludes that people over 65 years of age who have some type of hobby report better health. From this research, in which five studies related to the hobbies of people from 16 countries were reviewed, it can be concluded that only 51% of Spaniards have a hobby, one of the lowest percentages of the nations analyzed.

“The occupation of free time is essential to have a feeling of emotional well-being,” says Helena de Carlos, psychologist and director of communication and institutional relations at Fundación Manantial. “A daily structure with responsibilities and dedication to the activities we like is essential at any age.” The expert explains that, in principle, having a job (outside or inside the home) covers that need, but later, over time, when the children leave home or retirement arrives, we want to fill that free time. with something that we really like, that makes us enjoy and motivates us.

Not only science recognizes the positive effect of having a hobby, but also the observation and experience of mental health professionals. The psychologist tells us: “The subjective perception of general well-being is he mayor benefit that a person has when he fills his life of hobbies and activities that allow you to enjoy the day, the feeling of usefulness and contribution to the community, which also have an impact on emotional well-being and healthy aging.

Among other of the most notable benefits of having a hobby are the daily motivation (a fundamental element for avoid the depression, for example), in addition to promoting concentration, memory, motor skills, the satisfaction of doing something that we really like or for ourselves, reducing stress, relaxing, distracting ourselves, etc.

We must remember that, as De Carlos says, “mental health is a perception of physical, psychological and social balance that entails a feeling of emotional well-being.” Therefore, we must not forget the importance of taking care of the social part, the links with other people, since “contact with others is one of the essential keys to having a healthy aging“says the expert. Although there are individual hobbies, having a hobby also offers us the opportunity to meet new people with whom we share our similar interests, or with whom we can talk and exchange ideas. In other words, having a hobby can be a kind of bridge to unite people and multiply that well-being.

It’s never too late to learn

If at 40 or 50 you have an activity on your mind, you can start it now, because the sooner we start with a hobby, the sooner we will benefit from all its benefits that will be useful for later. “We have to prepare for life cycle changes and having hobbies and interests greatly facilitates this transition,” says the expert, who explains that “we learn things throughout life and at any age; it is a matter of attitude. We can discover new interests at any time, but you have to be willing to do it.

How to choose your hobby

The expert recommends that we start from the beginning, which is know ourselves. “What is valid for some is not valid for others. Identifying our interests and, from there, looking for activities that satisfy the occupation of our free time, alone or in a group, and make us feel good, is the most important”.

But sometimes we don’t know where to start. Maybe you have spent so much time focused on your obligations, your family or your work, that you have forgotten what you like to do. “In those cases, it is often useful to share your needs with other people who can help you incorporate new activities and explore your desires and then select what really makes you feel fulfilled.”

In any case, whether you are clear about your hobby or not, the psychologist affirms that “the choice of hobbies is particular.” And, although each person has their own tastes and interests, if you have to choose one from 40 years, “it would be interesting to think about activities that cover precisely all vital areas: the physical, psychological, social and family spheres,” he advises. At that age, we often seek to disconnect from our work responsibilities or move our bodies because we spend many hours sitting in front of the computer or being sedentary; At other times, our hobbies are aimed at reducing stress levels. This is a very active life stage in which we demand a lot from ourselves in every way. “From 60 and 70 years oldl“It is normal that we dedicate more time to hobbies and that we incorporate new ones, according to the possibilities of each person.

In addition to all types of sports activities, here we give you some ideas with their main benefits:

Crafts: They improve dexterity, fine and gross motor skills, relieve pain, relax, reduce stress and allow you to create and follow patterns (designs). Think about origami, lettering, stone painting, mosaic, dried or paper flowers…

They improve dexterity, fine and gross motor skills, relieve pain, relax, reduce stress and allow you to create and follow patterns (designs). Think about origami, lettering, stone painting, mosaic, dried or paper flowers… Weave: There is a new knitter movement that has made knitting fashionable again, among people of all ages. It is relaxing and helps move the joints in your hands, giving them more flexibility and precision, and is a sustainable way to create your own clothes.

There is a new knitter movement that has made knitting fashionable again, among people of all ages. It is relaxing and helps move the joints in your hands, giving them more flexibility and precision, and is a sustainable way to create your own clothes. Smart : It is a different way of communicating that promotes concentration, improves mood and exercises fine motor skills.

It is a different way of communicating that promotes concentration, improves mood and exercises fine motor skills. Cook: We dare to say that there are thousands and thousands of recipes of all kinds, for all tastes and budgets on the internet, from the most local and traditional to the most innovative, vegan, suitable for celiacs, lactose or egg intolerant, etc. . There is no doubt that it is a hobby that promotes socialization. In addition, it encourages creativity, improves self-esteem and exercises memory, which is tested when remembering ingredients and preparations. A peculiarity of this hobby is that it is very sensory; Senses such as taste, smell and touch are exploited to the maximum.

We dare to say that there are thousands and thousands of recipes of all kinds, for all tastes and budgets on the internet, from the most local and traditional to the most innovative, vegan, suitable for celiacs, lactose or egg intolerant, etc. . There is no doubt that it is a hobby that promotes socialization. In addition, it encourages creativity, improves self-esteem and exercises memory, which is tested when remembering ingredients and preparations. A peculiarity of this hobby is that it is very sensory; Senses such as taste, smell and touch are exploited to the maximum. Gardening and horticulture: Being involved in the planting and growth of plants in the garden, balcony, terrace or patio, or in your garden crops, could not be more satisfying. To this, we must add that it is a way to be in contact with nature without leaving home.

Being involved in the planting and growth of plants in the garden, balcony, terrace or patio, or in your garden crops, could not be more satisfying. To this, we must add that it is a way to be in contact with nature without leaving home. DIY and the DIY: Do-it-yourself has taken off in the world of hobbies, so much so that there are those who have professionalized it to dedicate themselves to it. The maximum benefit, in addition to encouraging creativity, problem solving, fixing and improving your home (which always produces well-being), is the satisfaction of having things made with your own hands. Reduces stress, exercises mathematical memory and abstract perception.

Do-it-yourself has taken off in the world of hobbies, so much so that there are those who have professionalized it to dedicate themselves to it. The maximum benefit, in addition to encouraging creativity, problem solving, fixing and improving your home (which always produces well-being), is the satisfaction of having things made with your own hands. Reduces stress, exercises mathematical memory and abstract perception. Collecting : improves memory, attention or observation skills. In addition, it is a motivation to always be looking for new pieces in different places, because you never know where you can find them.

improves memory, attention or observation skills. In addition, it is a motivation to always be looking for new pieces in different places, because you never know where you can find them. Play chess: It seemed to be an activity only for some adults, but currently there are workshops, courses and more and more chess apps that help you improve logical thinking, mathematical skills, problem solving and the ability to create strategies.

It seemed to be an activity only for some adults, but currently there are workshops, courses and more and more chess apps that help you improve logical thinking, mathematical skills, problem solving and the ability to create strategies. Build mockups: It encourages the ability to maintain focus and concentration on a single task, exercises following instructions and promotes the development of motor skills (especially fine motor skills). It also stimulates creativity, research and observation. You can get models in kits or buy all the materials separately.

It encourages the ability to maintain focus and concentration on a single task, exercises following instructions and promotes the development of motor skills (especially fine motor skills). It also stimulates creativity, research and observation. You can get models in kits or buy all the materials separately. Card games : On the one hand, it stimulates thinking and reasoning, establishing strategies, retaining information and honing the capacity for deduction and memory. On the other hand, it invites us to be in the company of people and improve our social ties.

On the one hand, it stimulates thinking and reasoning, establishing strategies, retaining information and honing the capacity for deduction and memory. On the other hand, it invites us to be in the company of people and improve our social ties. Listen to music : It can be an individual or collective activity that, depending on the music, relaxes or activates. In both cases, it produces well-being and promotes the release of serotonin, activates neurons, even more so when we have to remember the lyrics, and improves learning. It is also a way to exercise memory by rescuing memories and sensations from the past.

It can be an individual or collective activity that, depending on the music, relaxes or activates. In both cases, it produces well-being and promotes the release of serotonin, activates neurons, even more so when we have to remember the lyrics, and improves learning. It is also a way to exercise memory by rescuing memories and sensations from the past. Hiking : strengthens muscles, bones and cardiovascular health. Its benefits are not only physical, since it also promotes contact with nature, which produces great well-being, especially in these times when technology steals precious time from us.

strengthens muscles, bones and cardiovascular health. Its benefits are not only physical, since it also promotes contact with nature, which produces great well-being, especially in these times when technology steals precious time from us. Baile: No matter how old you are and whether you like the style, it is one of the most fun and healthy hobbies, both physically and mentally. Tones muscles and strengthens bones, especially the upper body. It gives you energy, improves mood, memory, balance and coordination, and significantly reduces stress.

Sometimes maintaining an activity is not easy, but The more gratification we feel, the less likely we are to abandon it.. To avoid the temptation to give up, Helena de Carlos recommends that we adjust expectations first, to avoid becoming frustrated and giving up too soon.