The brightest OLED television yet – Review

The Sony Bravia XR A95L is the second Sony television with a QD OLED screen. The new TV excels in terms of brightness, color volume and viewing angles. The image processing is also very good and we are also pleased with the appearance, build quality and sound reproduction. The main disadvantage of the TV is its high price.

In this review we look at Sony’s new flagship: the Bravia XR A95L, the second TV from the Japanese manufacturer with a QD OLED panel. Although Sony announced the TV in the spring of 2023, we had to wait a long time until the device was actually for sale. This is mainly because Sony uses a completely new chip for image processing.

Since 2022, Sony has been releasing OLED televisions with Woled panels from LG Display and with QD OLED panels from Samsung Display. The latter are used in the most expensive product series. In 2022 it was the Bravia XR A95K (review). Its successor is therefore called Sony Bravia XR A95L. Sony has overhauled the appearance of the TV, uses a second generation QD OLED panel, has adjusted the interface and uses the new Pentonic 1000 chip from MediaTek. What has remained the same is the pricing. It is, as we have come to expect from Sony, substantial. The largest variant, with a 77″ screen, costs just under 5,700 euros at the time of writing. For the 65″ version, which we are testing, the lowest price has fluctuated between 3,200 and 3,900 euros in recent times. The smaller 55″ variant is relatively more expensive with starting prices between 3000 and 3300 euros.

The fact that Sony positions TVs with a QD OLED panel at the top of the line-up, above its models with a Woled panel, is because QD OLED has two (potential) advantages. Unlike WOLED screens, which use white OLED sub-pixels with red, green and blue color filters, QD OLED panels consist of blue sub-pixels, with each pixel made up of three of those blue OLED sub-pixels. One of those three OLEDs emits unfiltered blue light; the other two have a quantum dot layer that converts the blue light into red and green light. The advantage of this is that the conversion of light by quantum dots is efficient and produces pure primary colors, while the color filters on Woled panels are quite inefficient and remove a lot of light. The second advantage is that QD OLED screens are also somewhat brighter than their Woled counterparts.

The QD OLED televisions we previously tested, such as the Sony A95K from 2022 and the newer Samsung S95C, offered spectacular image quality. Sony promises to take another step forward with the new A95L and hints that this could be the brightest OLED television to date.