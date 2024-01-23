The British and American air forces carried out an airstrike on the positions of the 20s

#British #American #air #forces #carried #airstrike #positions #20s

According to the ministry’s official statement, four Royal Air Force (RAF) Typhoon FGR4 fighter jets and two Voyager aerial refueling aircraft took part in the airstrike.

British planes attacked two Houthi military installations near the Yemeni capital’s airport with Paveway IV precision-guided bombs.

Shortly before the action, Downing Street announced that British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and US President Joe Biden spoke by phone and agreed that the two countries, in cooperation with international partners, will continue their efforts to prevent the attacks committed by the 20s against shipping in the Red Sea and to deter the attackers.

The last time the British and American air forces carried out a joint operation against military installations of the 20s was on January 11.

Cover Photo: Yemeni Shia Houthi rebels who oppose US military aid to Israel protest against the US-initiated Red Sea military operation to protect commercial shipping in the Yemeni capital Sanaa on December 29, 2023. Source: MTI Photo/Jahja Osama