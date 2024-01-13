The British announced: Ndombele decision from Tottenham!

After the start of the interim transfer period, teams continue to reinforce their squads. british team Tottenhamcontinues its work to reinforce the midfield.

However, it was stated that Tottenham wanted to add Chelsea’s star midfielder Connor Gallagher to its squad. The London giant’s insistence on letting go of Gallagher pushed Tottenham into different pursuits.

TOTTENHAM GERİ ÇAĞIRABİLİR

According to the news of FootballTransfers; If the Premier League team cannot make a midfielder transfer at an affordable price, he will be sent on loan to Galatasaray. Tanguy NdombeleHe will call back.

Tanguy Ndombele

It was noted in the news that coach Ange Postecoglou gave a positive report for Ndombele’s performance in Turkey and was positive about his return.

HE PLAYED IN 14 MATCHES

The French player, transferred by Tottenham from Lyon for 62 million Euros, spent last season on loan in Napoli. Ndombele played in 14 matches for Galatasaray this season and could not produce a goal or assist.

