The British are outraged by an inscription written in the sky

January 1, 2024 – 3:30 p.m

Presented by the mayor of London – reads the English inscription in the sky of the British capital, at the start of the New Year’s Eve fireworks on December 31, 2023 – Photo: BBC

The Mayor of London presents – this sign appeared in the sky above the center of the British capital when the bells of Big Ben rang to signal the new year, and then the usual fireworks started. The specific message outraged many, as did the inscription London – A Place for Everyone written in the sky in the later part of the approximately 15-minute program.

As reported in the online edition of the Dailymail, 12,000 fireworks were set off, 600 drones and 430 searchlights were used in the show, and all this was watched by 100,000 people from the venue. Some of the audience evaluated what they saw as saying that the opening of this year’s election campaign of city manager Sadiq Khan was financed from the public money spent on fireworks. According to some, the Pakistani-born British Labor politician wanted to hijack the show with these messages, while his tenure was characterized by chaos and the deterioration of public safety.

III. Before the coronation of Charles as king and the 75th anniversary of the historic event called the Windrush crossing. The latter got its name from the cruise ship with which, following a change in the law, in 1948, about a thousand immigrants from then-colonial countries, such as the Caribbean, arrived in the center of Great Britain to replace the labor force that became necessary after the Second World War.

