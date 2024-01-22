The British Army wants to recruit soldiers on its own Fortnite pitch

#British #Army #recruit #soldiers #Fortnite #pitch

According to recent news, the British Army has created its own Fortnite map to recruit people there. But who?

22.01.2024 – For those who may have missed it a little, the American army took it very seriously at one time to try to recruit in the world of video games as well. Sometimes they started an esports team, sometimes they paid streamers to advertise the military a bit. They later dropped out of the picture, but now it seems that the British Army is trying something similar. According to PCGamer, the British army has created its own Fortnite island called Operation: Belong, where it plans to hold a live competition with the participation of influencers.

If all is true, Yung Filly and Elz the Witch will compete on the track next week, but it has not yet been approved by Epic Games, so it is not available to the public. According to PCGamer, it is quite possible that Epic will not approve the army course. The reason for this is that, according to the regulations, it is not possible to promote military recruitment in the game. And for that matter, Operation: Belong is pretty overtly recruiting.

Not possible?

Epic has not yet commented on the plan, the track is still under control.

“This island has not yet been published to Fortnite (ie not available to players) and is currently under moderation, as is all content in the Fortnite ecosystem” – said an Epic representative. “All content and creators must follow our guidelines and rules. Since the island is currently being moderated, the situation may change, and we are in contact with the creators”.

By the way, a video was made for the Fortnite track, which appeared on Twitter. However, after many, many negative comments, it seems the Army has removed it, probably until the process is complete. Several people note that it is very unfair to recruit in this way, especially among Fortnite players, who are known to be mostly minors. Neither Yung Filly nor Elz the Witch have commented on social media about the upcoming contest.

However, this is not the first time that the army has turned to video games to promote itself. The American army previously also launched its own Twitch channel, whose programs were regularly drowned in scandal. Viewers flooded the chat with questions about war crimes. Efforts to moderate the chat have failed. The British Army’s big plan in Fortnite is scheduled to take place on January 24th, presumably on the British Army’s still-active Twitch channel. We don’t know more for now!

Cover image: TheGamer

Have you seen this before?