The British made a big announcement, the Russians will not be happy about it

It is a material based on high-quality, low-enriched uranium. Currently, only Russia produces it commercially, Great Britain could be the first producer in Western Europe. The fuel will contain between 5 and 20 percent of the uranium-235 isotope, which is higher than the 5 percent that operates most nuclear power plants.

According to the government announcement, the first production plant in the north-west of England is planned to start operating in the early 2030s.

The £300 million investment is part of the British government’s plan to produce up to 24 gigawatts (GW) of electricity from nuclear power by 2050, which is a quarter of the country’s needs. The UK aims to generate 95 per cent low-carbon electricity by 2030 and to build a completely carbon-free network by 2035.

Cover image source: Shutterstock

