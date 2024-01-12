The British prime minister was able to inform his cabinet about possible American and British airstrikes against the 20

#British #prime #minister #inform #cabinet #American #British #airstrikes

The trial on the Gaza war will begin on Thursday at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague. The Republic of South Africa filed a lawsuit in December, alleging that Israel violated its obligations under the Genocide Convention with its military action against the Palestinian extremist group Hamas in Gaza.

The Republic of South Africa asked the UN’s primary judicial body to “take urgent action against further serious, irreparable and impunity violations of the rights of the Palestinian people under the Genocide Convention.”

In its 84-page written application to the ICJ, South Africa wrote that “the acts and omissions committed by Israel, which South Africa complains of, are genocidal in that they aim at the destruction of a significant part of the Palestinian national, racial and ethnic group”.

Israel described the claim as baseless and asked the ICJ to dismiss it. “Israel is committed to international law and acts in accordance with it,” he said. Israel insists it is “acting in self-defense to protect the Israeli people by destroying Hamas.” The United States described the case as “without merit”.

On October 7, Hamas terrorists killed 1,200 people and took 240 hostages in Israel. Since then, the Gaza Health Ministry reports that Israel has killed more than 23,000 Palestinians in Gaza, about 70 percent of whom are believed to be women or children. The UN Palestinian aid agency UNRWA estimates that the war in Gaza has displaced 1.9 million people – nearly 85 percent of the population – while tens of thousands of buildings have been destroyed.

Genocide cases are notoriously difficult to prove and can take years, but South Africa asked the court to quickly implement interim measures and “order Israel to stop the killings”.

Before Thursday’s hearings, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a video message that Israel is fighting Hamas, not the Palestinian people, and is acting in full accordance with international law. “Israel has no intention of permanently occupying Gaza or displacing the civilian population,” he said.

Both sides’ legal teams will have the same amount of time in The Hague – about three hours – to present their arguments. On Thursday, South Africa can present its claim for the first time, to which Israel can respond on Friday. Sentencing has been reserved for a later date, but could come within weeks.

Countries cannot appeal against the Hague court’s decision, but the ICJ cannot enforce them. According to a 2022 report by Human Rights Watch, abuses against the Rohingya remaining in Myanmar continue despite the temporary measures. Likewise, despite the court ordering Russia to immediately suspend its invasion of Ukraine in March 2022, Moscow’s war rages on nearly two years later.

(Guardian, CNN)