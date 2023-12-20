The broadcast of ‘Khalid & Sophie’ about the slavery apology proves that there is still a world to be gained in the field of awareness

#broadcast #Khalid #Sophie #slavery #apology #proves #world #gained #field #awareness

Alex Mazereeuw20 december 2023, 14:07

Tuesday marked exactly one year ago that Mark Rutte apologized on behalf of the Dutch state for the history of slavery. The Prime Minister made it clear that the apology was just a start: a comma, not a period. That comma was the reason for a special broadcast of Khalid & Sophie on Tuesday evening, in which Rutte’s apology was looked back at the table. The timing couldn’t be better, with a large PVV that would prefer to withdraw its apologies as quickly as possible.

Enough reasons for an in-depth ‘comma broadcast’, where Khalid & Sophie seemed to want to avoid the usual criticism by recording in Middelburg, a city that once flourished through income from the slave trade. Around the elections, the talk show came under increasing fire from the Netherlands, because Khalid & Sophie mainly served ‘the canal belt’. On the predictable scale of populism, anything that even has the appearance of progressiveness is increasingly ‘woke stuff’. You could therefore outline the criticism of such a ‘comma broadcast’ in advance.

Khalid & Sophie’s ‘comma broadcast’. Image BNNVARA

In practice, the broadcast was noble, but also a bit difficult, especially because disappointingly little was done with the Zeeland setting. The conversations with former newsreader Noraly Beyer, Linda Nooitmeer (chairman of the National Institute for the History of Slavery) and presenter Jörgen Raymann, among others, were empathetic, but they rarely became a truly in-depth group discussion.

Ultimately, a conversation with a local VVD faction leader from Hoorn turned out to be the most symbolic of the ‘state of the comma’ in society. In Hoorn, a large majority in the municipal council had voted against an apology, because the city still had a long way to go in terms of awareness. There was recognition of the suffering, but support had to be created for an apology first. Nooitmeer countered all this by stating that ‘being ahead can sometimes also be a very good thing’.

We saw a few hours later in – of course – Today Inside, that there is indeed still a world to be gained in the field of awareness, where all noble intentions automatically drown in the ever-bubbling underbelly. Wilfred Genee wondered whether Khalid & Sophie even wanted viewers with such a broadcast, while Johan Derksen laughed at all ‘those Surinamese people with dollar signs in their eyes’ who could forget about any reparations ‘now that Wilders polled ten extra seats again’ . Derksen thought reparations were nonsense anyway, because that money would ‘all go to Paramaribo’. And the yet-to-be-built National Slavery Museum? Dinner guest Albert Verlinde thought that was strange. It made sense in Suriname and the United States, but why here? What are we going to say here?

Khalid & Sophie’s comma broadcast may not have been entirely successful, but the need to make these types of broadcasts will remain for a while.

