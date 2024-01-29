The broken destiny of Marouane, Moroccan crushed in a Franco-Spanish tunnel

#broken #destiny #Marouane #Moroccan #crushed #FrancoSpanish #tunnel

Marouane left his native Tetouan at the age of 18 to go to Spain then France, more precisely Paris where he has family. But things do not go well for him and he returns to Catalonia, to Banyoles. From there he traveled to Girona, spending days sleeping on the streets or in abandoned warehouses, before settling in with the family of a friend of his, in a village near Girona.

The young man has a criminal record for theft and would be the subject of extradition proceedings, which according to those around him, would have pushed him to consider leaving for France. To cross the border illegally, Marouane chose to take the cross-border tunnel, considered one of the riskiest routes. In two years, at least four migrants have lost their lives on this new migration route between Spain and France, reports El Diario.

The tunnel which connects Portbou to Cerbère is eight meters wide and is one-way. But “the visibility is not good and it is sometimes confusing,” explains David Cerdán, maintenance agent at the SCNF, who learned of the incident from a firefighter friend. The French authorities have not given any information on the accident which cost the life of this young Moroccan whose lifeless body was found in the early morning of January 5. The Perpignan court confirmed the information.

Marouane was very appreciated by those close to him. Testimonies have been pouring in since the news of his death. “He was getting his life back together. The baking class was his daily motivation,” says Anna Llamas, the social worker in charge of the municipal program Sostre 360. His friends and relatives paid him a last tribute on January 12 in Plaça del Vi in Girona. They remember him as a smiling and charismatic man. Marouane’s body was repatriated to Morocco on January 17.