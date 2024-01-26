The Brussels office of the MCC confirmed that it participated in the organization of the farmers’ demonstration in Brussels

#Brussels #office #MCC #confirmed #participated #organization #farmers #demonstration #Brussels

They will continue to support farmers against the EU’s “dangerous environmental protection program”.

The Brussels office of the Matthias Corvinus Collegium (MCC Brussels) confirmed on Friday that it participated in the organization of Wednesday’s farmers’ demonstration in Brussels, at which EU farmers expressed their sharp protest against the European Union’s common agricultural policy.

On Thursday, the Financial Times wrote that the demonstration was organized by the Brussels office of the MCC. To MCC Balázs Orbán, the political director of the Hungarian Prime Minister, is the chairman of the board of trustees. The Brussels office on Twitter on Friday he wrote: they are happy that the Financial Times highlighted the protest, in which they were happy to participate.

We will continue to support farmers across Europe in their protest against the EU’s dangerous environmental protection program

they said.

Agricultural producers across Europe are protesting for various reasons about the European Union’s agricultural policy, which tries to prioritize environmental protection and sustainability aspects, thereby harming the interests of farmers.

Tensions were further exacerbated by the German government’s attempt to abolish agricultural diesel subsidies, and in Ireland, cattle herds were ordered to be culled. In eastern countries, such as Poland and Hungary, tensions were mainly caused by the influx of Ukrainian grain products.

The Brussels office of the MCC opened in November 2022, thanks to the Mathias Corvinus Collegium (MCC), which is supported by hundreds of billions of HUF.