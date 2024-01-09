The Bucharest Court of Appeal lifted the seizure placed on the assets of the Tate brothers

#Bucharest #Court #Appeal #lifted #seizure #assets #Tate #brothers

Publication date: 08.01.2024 22:55

Brothers Andrew and Tristan Tate. Photo: Profimedia Images

The Bucharest Court of Appeal won the case, on Monday, for the controversial influencer Andrew Tate, canceling the court decision that instituted the seizure of his assets, including several luxury cars. Now, the decision of the sequester has been sent for re-examination to the lower court, writes News.ro.

Andrew Tate, who, together with his brother Tristan Tate, is suspected of human trafficking and rape – charges he denies – is trying to recover his assets seized during the investigation in Romania.

The Tate brothers appealed a court ruling in December 2023 that upheld the legality of the seizure of their assets.

However, on Monday, the Bucharest Court of Appeal ordered a new trial regarding the seized assets, which include luxury cars. Andrew Tate’s brother, Tristan, as well as three associated companies were also parties to the appeal won at the Bucharest Court of Appeal. These are SC Ground Breaking Development SRL, Talisman Enterprises SRL and The Cannon Run Limited, according to court documents.

The decision issued on Monday by the Court of Appeal annuls the previous decision and sends it for a retrial. That means the Tate brothers will be able to go back to court and mount a new legal effort to recover their seized assets.

In a post on his X platform account, Andrew Tate commented that the court will now have to prove that his wealth was acquired illegally to justify the ongoing seizure, adding: “They won’t prove anything because it didn’t happen never”.

Andrew Tate was indicted in June, along with his brother Tristan and two women from Romania, for human trafficking, rape and forming a criminal gang to sexually exploit women, charges they have denied.

Court documents released in June showed the Tate brothers amassed millions and acquired expensive assets and properties through their businesses, which included producing adult content and online self-education courses.

Seven alleged victims are identified in the indictment published in June 2023.

The Tate brothers were first arrested in December 2022 and spent several months in jail before being placed under house arrest. Although they have not been in detention for a long time, they are not allowed to leave Romania.

In January 2023, expensive cars were seen being removed from a property associated with the Tate brothers near Bucharest. Also, during the searches, watches worth millions of euros were confiscated.

