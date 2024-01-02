The Bulgarian authorities seized the Russian oil refinery

#Bulgarian #authorities #seized #Russian #oil #refinery

The purpose of the inspections is to inventory the available crude oil and petroleum products produced from Russian crude oil, due to the observance of government decisions and the restrictions of the European Commission. About 150 Bulgarian customs officers take part in the promotions. The background to the case is that the EU ordered a partial oil embargo against Russia in 2022 and granted Bulgaria an exception until the end of 2024 for the processing of Russian oil transported by sea, but it could only be used domestically.

However, a secret report revealed that Lukoil Neftohim Burgas earned almost 1 billion dollars from the re-export of products. The Russian oil company has expressed concern about the investigations, but has previously indicated that it will begin a strategic review and may even sell its Bulgarian business. The Bulgarian Ministry of Finance indicated the interest of potential buyers, referring to the economic benefits of the change of ownership. Lukoil reacted sharply, emphasizing the lack of sales negotiations and questioning the legality of the actions of the Bulgarian authorities.

Related to the case, on December 19, 2023, the Bulgarian parliament voted to limit operations with Russian oil for Lukoil Neftohim Burgas, banning the export of Russian oil products from January 1, 2024, and the refining of Russian oil from March 1, 2024. . The parliament also repealed the increase in the Russian gas transit fee, which provoked criticism from Serbia and Hungary.

In addition, extending the ban on oil exports, the Bulgarian authorities terminated Lukoil’s concession for the port terminal in Rosenz on 15 August 2023 and placed it under state control.

The Russian ambassador criticized the regulatory decisions and warned against buying the refinery at a discount.

Cover photo: The Lukoil oil port in Burgas during the ea Sea Breeze military exercise on July 22, 2022 in Burgas, Bulgaria. Photo credit: Hristo Rusev/Getty Images.