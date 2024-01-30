The bus strike at TEC Liège-Verviers continues: here are the affected lines

The following lines are stopped: 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 12, 13, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, 28, 29, 30, 31, 32, 33, 35, 39, 40, 41, 42, 45, 46, 47, 48, 49, 50, 53, 56, 58, 60, 61, 66, 67, 68, 69, 70, 71, 72, 75, 76, 81, 82, 83, 84, 85, 86, 88, 90, 91, 92, 93, 94, 96, 97, 98, 99, 103, 122, 143, 145, 146, 147, 156, 158, 160, 167, 174, 175, 185, 245, 248, 249, 268, 275, 282, 283, 284, 285, 286, 445, 465, 488, 683, 685, 694, 701, 702, 703, 705, 706, 707, 708, 722, 723, 724, 725 et 825.

Certain journeys on the following lines are not insured: 14, 87, 127, 134, 138, 144, 149, 173, 249, 283, 465 et 716.

All our other lines are running normally: 57, 64, 65, 73, 78, 101, 102, 104, 105, 106, 107, 108, 109, 110, 111, 139, 140, 142, 150, 165, 188, 238, 240, 242, 249, 265, 288, 294, 295, 339, 342, 362, 377, 378, 385, 387, 388, 389, 390, 393, 394, 395, 396, 397, 398, 399, 400, 401, 402, 403 , 404, 405, 406, 439, 442, 445, 488, 495, 496, 695, 710, 711, 712, 713, 715, 717, 727, 728, 738, 744, 745, 746, 747, 748, 749 , 750, 751, 752, 753, 795, 845, 848, 948, E20, E21, E22 and E23.

