The business climate on the right track

Private sector expects improved business environment

Observers agree on the fact that the country’s economic future must involve substantial private investment. For the private sector, the business climate must still be significantly improved in 2024.

Private sector players, like economic analysts, believe that the new year should be marked by a significant improvement in the business and investment environment on the Big Island. Which leads some to put back on the table the project called National Action Plan for investments in Madagascar.

It was in September 2021 that this project was presented by a delegation from the Economic Development Board of Madagascar (EDBM) to the European Union (EU) delegation in Madagascar. It emerged from this initiative that the document was developed as part of the regional SIBE (Support to Investment and Business Environment) project funded by the EU through SADC, in order to promote private investment on the Big Island.

“Faced with the country’s economic recovery needs, it is essential that Madagascar strengthens its competitiveness and attractiveness in terms of private investment, at the regional and international levels. An observation shared both by the business community and by civil society,” maintains, for his part, Andry Rasolo, a young economic operator, who adds that the EDBM is the ideal organization to carry out promotional and public-private dialogue in this area.

National private sector players are eager to know about upcoming public initiatives and hope that the business financing component presents concrete actions so that “we can go beyond the speeches”. Companies expect clear measures that meet their already known expectations. The latter also welcomed the commitment of the Ministry in charge of Industry and Commerce to set up the National Industrial Development Fund. The adoption of the investment law is also seen as an important step taken by the country.

Capital investment

In recent years, the private equity sector has been gradually expanding. A situation which will not displease existing businesses and new entrepreneurs. There are not yet many companies that benefit from the capital of these financing vehicles. An observation recognized by AMIC (Malagasy Association of Capital Investors). The latter adds, however, that “we are on a growing trend” and that the number of private equity companies will undoubtedly increase in the coming years.

AMIC was created around fifteen years ago by six members. The association now has ten members. The members collectively represent an investment portfolio in Madagascar of over USD 400 million. The main investment tool remains the acquisition of participation, over a limited period, in companies in Madagascar through the subscription of shares and through investment loans.

The Malagasy Investment Club (Maic) also claims to bring its contribution to the building. Maic positions itself as an alternative in a context where access to financing still constitutes one of the major problems recurrently raised by economic operators, and in particular by SMEs-SMIs. The reason is the lack of guarantee or equity. A World Bank study also confirms that the banking sector is still reluctant to take risks and mainly resorts to guaranteed loans.

A tripartite agreement has just been signed to support eight African countries, including Madagascar, in mobilizing investments from the diaspora. Signed between the AfDB (African Development Bank), the African Union Commission and the International Organization for Migration, this agreement aims to strengthen the financial and human commitment of diasporas. Entitled “Streamlining Diaspora Engagement to Catalyze Private Investments and Entrepreneurship for Enhanced Resilience” (SDE4R), this project aims to launch effective mechanisms to mobilize the financial resources and skills of diasporas, whether to revive the national economy or to support post-crisis periods…

Madagascar Express