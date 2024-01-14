The business with which Ionel and Felicia struck in the middle of winter: They tell us what they want and we do it for them. And in 10 – 15 minutes they are ready

#business #Ionel #Felicia #struck #middle #winter #minutes #ready

Video

Outside, the frost is cracking the stones, but in some plots the first vegetables have already grown. Those who invest and work all winter, are now reaping the fruits – lettuce, onion or spinach. Imagine a sea of ​​green in the solariums, in total contrast to winter. And whoever wants to eat fresh vegetables, calls to order, and in 10 minutes, the package is ready.

By Adrian Obreja on 14.01.2024, 08:42

Reporter: How much did he ask you?

Producer: 5 salads.

Reporter: 5 salate?

Manufacturer: 10 lei.

Ionel and Felicia Pricopi are among the few vegetable growers in Matca, who do not stop growing even in winter. And, when you enter their solarium, you see a bright green.

Adrian Obreja, Observer reporter: It’s -5 degrees outside and the wind is blowing. Cold, simply. A totally opposite image to what we have here, in the solar: 6,000 heads of lettuce, which takes your eyes.

But to have such a solar, you need a lot of work and investment already in the fall.

Ionel Pricopi, vegetable grower: In October we start to thin it in its current position.

Reporter: And now, during this period, is it already ready to be harvested? Yes.

Ionel Pricopi: For example now, after the holidays, we had Christmas, New Year’s Eve, Saint Ion and now it goes until February.

All winter, the solar has to be heated non-stop, and that means money. A bag of sawdust costs 30 lei.

Ionel Pricopi, vegetable grower: A stove only consumes two bags per day. Day and night, four bags. And at the temperatures that are right now.

Fresh vegetables, a phone call away

But throughout the cold season, people have lettuce, onions and spinach. And, anyone who wants to buy, call or text.

Producer: Salad, 10 lei, anyone wants it. I gave it to him before. Come through the end! She is the neighbor from here. And he writes you a message. Yes, and after that I make him the package.

Locals from Matca or nearby communes know about their solar farm full of fresh vegetables and buy constantly.

Customer: It’s very good. In winter eating salad is something healthy. That’s why you buy. Normal.

If Mr. Ionel is in charge of organizing the work in the solar, Mrs. Felicia is in charge of taking orders.

Felicia Pricopi, vegetable grower: We get in touch with them by phone, via messenger. And they tell us how much they want, how much onion, how much salad, how many pieces and we make them. And in 10 minutes – a quarter of an hour, I’m ready. And they come and take them from the gate.

Reporter: So on order?

Felicia Pricopi: On order, yes.

A salad costs 2 lei, a bunch of onions – 1.50 lei, and spinach casserole – 10 lei.

