The cabinet is allowed to keep information about MH17 secret

NOS Nieuws•vandaag, 11:20

The government is allowed to keep information about the run-up to the flight MH17 disaster secret. The European Court of Justice has determined this.

RTL News asked what reports the Netherlands received about Ukrainian airspace before the disaster, but the government did not want to release that information. The court previously also ruled that it is not necessary.

RTL appealed against this to the Council of State, which requested advice from the European Court. It now rules that keeping the information secret is part of the system that has been introduced to improve aviation safety.

Flight MH17 was shot down by a missile over eastern Ukraine in the summer of 2014, where separatists were fighting government forces. All 298 passengers, including 196 Dutch people, died.

After the disaster, the question quickly arose why the plane flew over the area. Ukrainian authorities had warned the European aviation organization Eurocontrol about safety in the airspace a few months earlier. However, the airspace remained open and air traffic was not diverted.

The judgment of the highest judicial body within the European Union is final and an appeal is not possible. The Council of State still has to make an official decision on it.