The cabinet is allowed to keep information about MH17 secret

#cabinet #allowed #information #MH17 #secret
ANP

NOS Nieuws•vandaag, 11:20

The government is allowed to keep information about the run-up to the flight MH17 disaster secret. The European Court of Justice has determined this.

RTL News asked what reports the Netherlands received about Ukrainian airspace before the disaster, but the government did not want to release that information. The court previously also ruled that it is not necessary.

RTL appealed against this to the Council of State, which requested advice from the European Court. It now rules that keeping the information secret is part of the system that has been introduced to improve aviation safety.

Flight MH17 was shot down by a missile over eastern Ukraine in the summer of 2014, where separatists were fighting government forces. All 298 passengers, including 196 Dutch people, died.

After the disaster, the question quickly arose why the plane flew over the area. Ukrainian authorities had warned the European aviation organization Eurocontrol about safety in the airspace a few months earlier. However, the airspace remained open and air traffic was not diverted.

The judgment of the highest judicial body within the European Union is final and an appeal is not possible. The Council of State still has to make an official decision on it.

Also Read:  Jimmy Lai Case｜Citizens braved the cold weather to line up outside the courthouse. Granny Wang shouted slogans in support of the large number of police officers on alert

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

the incredible method of Dr Jimmy Mohamed
the incredible method of Dr Jimmy Mohamed
Posted on
Stripping is winter fashion on the highest mountain in the Czech Republic
Stripping is winter fashion on the highest mountain in the Czech Republic
Posted on
Sandro Cardoso is the new administrator of Cristiano Ronaldo’s group of clinics – Executive Digest
Sandro Cardoso is the new administrator of Cristiano Ronaldo’s group of clinics – Executive Digest
Posted on
Halle Bailey did not want to share her pregnancy with the whole world | Stars
Halle Bailey did not want to share her pregnancy with the whole world | Stars
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports TECH Technology Ukraine United States of America USA Video world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News