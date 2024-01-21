The call for the resignation of Minister Šimkovičová has the most signatures in history – Správy

Over the past four days, more than 142,000 people have signed an open call for the resignation of the Minister of Culture, Martina Šimkovičová. On the largest petition portal peticie.com, it is currently the most successful in the history of Slovakia.

Slavomíra Henčeková, who ran for the SaS party in the last elections, drew attention to this on the social network. “The most signatures in history! I congratulate the Minister of Culture on this result! He deserves it!,” Henčeková wrote under the post.

Parliament should deal with the petition

The open call, which was initiated by the university professor and artist Ilona Németh together with other personalities of the cultural community, will probably be dealt with by the National Council. It follows from the Act on the Rules of Procedure of the National Council that “a petition signed by at least 100,000 citizens will be discussed by the National Council directly in plenary.”

Even before that happens, the parliament will check the compliance of the delivered petition with Slovak laws, possible material jurisdiction and report the facts to the President of the National Council, Peter Pellegrini. His duty will be to forward it for negotiation within 30 working days from its delivery.

In this way, in 2020, the Parliament also dealt with the petition of the Climate Needs You initiative, which at the time had more than 120,000 signatures. This petition was the most successful in the history of Slovakia until it was overtaken by a call for the resignation of Šimkovičová.

More than five times her constituents

More than 142,000 people have already signed the call for the minister’s resignation, which is more than five times her voters. In the parliamentary elections in September 2023, Šimkovičová received only 27,615 preferential votes.

The initiators of the call point to Šimkovič’s authoritarian practices in leading the department, the lack of transparency of decision-making processes, the absence of discussion with the professional public, as well as data analyses, or the lack of a vision to which the ministry’s individual steps should lead.

The Department of Culture commented on the situation through its spokesman Pavel Čorba, who sent a statement to the press agency. “The minister takes note of the petition and respects the opinion of the people. We are in a democracy and everyone has the right to their opinion and to writing a petition,” said Čorba.

