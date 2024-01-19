The Capture Button on the iPhone 16 would allow zoom control in the case of the new flagships

#Capture #Button #iPhone #zoom #control #case #flagships

Until the debut of the iPhone 16 series of phones from Apple, there are still a few good months left. However, rumors about the new phones have been appearing on the web since the end of last year. It is rumored that the Pro variants of the series will bring a new button called “Capture Button“. It would be located on the right side, next to the power on / off button, and as the name suggests, it would help capture photos. Today a new function of it is revealed.

According to GSM Arena (via The Information), Apple is currently testing the Capture Button for all models in the iPhone 16 series. That means there is a possibility that this button will also arrive on the base variants of the series. The news we find out today is that this Capture Button would be similar to the Shutter button integrated on some cameras.

Practically, if we half-press this button we will be able to focus on certain subjects, and with a full press we capture the desired photo or start the video recording. There would even be swipe gestures, and through them we will be able to zoom in or zoom out quickly. The iPhone 16 Pro would receive a tetraprism camera that offers 5X optical zoom, so this option will be welcome.

I’m thinking it’s possible we’ll even see pressure sensors for this button, so it could provide haptic feedback as we use it for various actions. I want to remind you that until the debut all these rumors should be viewed with a slight reluctance. The debut is about 8 months away, and Apple can change its plans in the meantime.

⚡ -3% of the price on QuickMobile.ro if you use the coupon: QUICK202