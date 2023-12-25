The car is consuming oil, but the problem may be different

#car #consuming #oil #problem

Sometimes it is not about burning the lubricating fluid

In principle, it is completely normal for an engine to use engine oil, it must be within the manufacturer’s standards. If its consumption becomes too high – for example, a liter per thousand km, you should already think about it. Such “appetites” are a signal of a malfunction, but how serious it is, you need to find out in advance. The advice of the specialists is not to rush into serious repairs right away, but to do an inspection from simple to complex. This approach always works.

And the first thing you should do is lift the car on a jack and check for leaks. Yes, this is a very common case, because, as is well known, the average age of cars in our country is about 15 years. During this time, various seals “give up their luggage”, and this also applies to the crankcase gasket.

Statistics show that in three out of four cases, a cheap part, such as the plug, is to blame. First, with every oil change, the copper washer of the plug in question must also be changed, but only if the engine design requires it. A lot of people don’t do that, but put the old one back and tighten it tighter.

This same tightening eventually leads to two problems at once: the oil pan can burst or, which happens more often, the thread of this plug can go bad. And the oil starts leaking. How much? Honestly, a lot: you get to the aforementioned liter in a thousand kilometers or more. What to do?

First, always replace and carefully monitor the presence of the washer. It costs a few leva, but it does the job. Second, if the plug thread is already broken, the crankcase must be removed, a new thread cut, and a new plug plug from the store that meets the new parameters must be selected. This is also a cheap solution.

If the crankcase is cracked, you should take it to a specialist to weld it. And if it doesn’t work, replace it with a new one. In principle, if the system loses oil, do not get hysterical. First find out where the lubricant is being lost. It could be from a side dish. Check for stains under the car.

If there are none, consider at what time, in the city or on the highway, the consumption is higher and see if and what kind of smoke comes out of the exhaust pipe. And only then decide on the necessary repair. It’s always cheaper that way. Practice shows that in the majority of cases when there is no bluish smoke from the exhaust, it is an oil leak, not its burning during operation.

