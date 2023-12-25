The car traffickers from the Altiplano – Lucrative business: car smuggling through the Atacama Desert – News

#car #traffickers #Altiplano #Lucrative #business #car #smuggling #Atacama #Desert #News

It’s like a Hollywood movie: criminal gangs smuggle cars from Chile to Bolivia, across plateaus up to 5,000 meters above sea level.

“We are in the middle of nowhere and here we see the paths of car smugglers,” says a journalist on Chilean television, pointing to tire tracks that lead through a barren mountain landscape. The Atacama Desert is considered the driest region in the world. It lies on a plateau and separates Chile from its neighboring countries Peru, Argentina and Bolivia.

Legend: Barren and dry landscape: The Atacama Desert in Chile. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

“It is very difficult to monitor this long desert border,” says Tania Jiménez. The sociologist from Bolivia examined car smuggling in the border area in more detail. It’s a business on a large scale: “There are around half a million stolen cars in Bolivia,” says Jiménez.

Thieves celebrate themselves in music videos

In videos on Instagram and Tiktok, the thieves shamelessly show how they race through the desert in stolen SUVs. The song “Chutero yo soy” – “I am a car thief” by Simon Latorre is usually played. He is considered one of the most famous car thieves in the border area.

In the music video, Latorre dances with his band in the desert while a phone number appears at the bottom of the image. Customers can use this to give the car thieves an order and have a car stolen from them.

Cars for money, drugs and weapons

Bolivia’s car thieves have developed their own culture, explains sociologist Tania Jiménez: “The Chuteros stage their car theft, they have developed their own style of music and religious rites. When they cross the border, they sacrifice water, alcohol or food to Mother Nature – called Pachamama. They pray to the border so that the border will protect them.”

The Bolivian car thieves work closely with Chilean gangs: The Chileans steal cars in the capital Santiago with brutal robberies and drive them around 2,000 kilometers north to the Atacama Desert. Bolivian smugglers then take over the vehicles there.

“These criminal gangs trade with each other: they exchange cars for money and, increasingly, for drugs and weapons,” says the responsible Chilean law enforcement agency. The governments in Chile and Bolivia now want to work more closely together in the future to combat car smuggling in the border area.

Great demand for stolen cars

Car smuggling is common in Latin America because few cars are produced on the semi-continent. Because cars are mostly imported from Asia, Europe and North America, they are expensive. Especially in a region where incomes are rather low. The average Bolivian earns the equivalent of 350 Swiss francs per month. Wanting to buy a new car legally means saving for a long time. This makes stolen cars attractive.

Not only new cars are stolen, but also used cars. “Latin America is being flooded with these cars, from the USA and Europe, where cars are replaced by newer models and thrown away after just a few years,” says sociologist Jiménez.

Chile and Bolivia have to fight car smuggling, but if you look at the beginning of the production chain, car manufacturers in the USA, Japan and Europe also have a duty, concludes Jiménez. For the time being, there are probably enough cars and enough satisfied customers for the car thieves in the Atacama Desert.