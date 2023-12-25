The caravan of migrants from Mexico to the US is growing

#caravan #migrants #Mexico #growing

The caravan is moving – Photo: STR / AFP

Following the one two years ago, another migrant caravan left the southern Mexican city of Tapachula on Christmas Eve for the southern border of the United States of America.

It is estimated that the procession consists of about seven thousand people, but it is constantly growing. There are many children among the pedestrians, reports the BBC.

According to local media, most of the migrants came from Cuba, Haiti and Honduras, but some also came from Bangladesh and India. The leaders of the march carry a banner with the inscription “Getting out of poverty”.

According to the BBC, many said they decided on the caravan after waiting months for transit permits.

Migrant rights activist Luis García Villagrán, who accompanied the caravan, said many of the migrants stuck in Tapachula had no other choice.

“The problem is that Mexico’s southern (Guatemalan) border is open and 800 to 1,000 people cross every day. If we don’t get out of Tapachula, the city will collapse,” said Villagrán.

The caravan travels along the coastal highway, they traveled 15 kilometers on the first day.

The people left just days before US Secretary of State Antony Blinken was to sit down with the Mexican president to discuss curbing mass migration.

Recently, several US-Mexico border crossings were closed due to the wave of immigrants.

The number of illegal immigrants apprehended at the southern border of the United States exceeded two million in both 2022 and 2023.

According to US Homeland Security data, in September 2023 alone, the US Border Patrol apprehended more than 200,000 immigrants illegally crossing the US-Mexico border.