The cards are not in the hands of Kyiv and Moscow: experts indicated what can help Ukraine break through the front next year

V. Zaluzhnas spoke at the press conference not only about the lessons learned, but also about the new mobilization that Ukraine desperately needs. Although he did not want to name specific numbers, how many Ukrainians will have to be mobilized next year. This was previously done for him by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. He claimed that the country needed half a million new soldiers. These soldiers should not only replace the already dead and wounded fighters, but also form new units that can be ready for battle later.
However, this is not the only condition that can help Ukraine regain the initiative on the battlefield.
Volodymyr Fesenka Delfi, a political scientist at the “Penta” Center for Political Studies of Ukraine, said that Kyiv’s position on the battlefield could be strengthened with the help of European countries. Military expert Egidijus Papečkys also connects Ukraine’s ability to defend and then attack with it. In an interview with Delfi, he indicated that European countries are already increasing their investments in the defense industry, and aid to Ukraine is becoming more systematic.

